Tesco 14 Mini Duck Spring Rolls 252G Pm Promotion

2(6)Write a review
£ 2.00
£7.94/kg

Offer

One spring roll
  • Energy200kJ 48kcal
    2%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1113kJ / 266kcal

Product Description

  • Duck, spring onion and sweet hoisin sauce wrapped in crispy filo pastry.
  • A perfect addition to any Friday night takeaway these tasty spring rolls are filled with duck and hoisin sauce. Fresh from the oven in less than 20 mins.
  • Duck, spring onion and sweet hoisin, wrapped in crispy filo pastry
  • Pack size: 0.252kg

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Duck (16%), Water, Rapeseed Oil, Spring Onion, Carrot, Onion, Cornflour, Sugar, Sesame Oil, Soya Bean, Dried Onion, Dextrose, Maltodextrin, Stabilisers (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose, Cellulose), Yeast Extract, Rice Vinegar, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Spirit Vinegar, Garlic Purée, Salt, Cinnamon Powder, Aniseed, Ginger Purée, Molasses, Barley Malt Extract, Fennel, Carrot Extract, Flour Treatment Agent (Sodium Metabisulphite), Star Anise, Chilli Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Ground Black Pepper, Clove Powder, Ginger Powder, Paprika Extract, Roasted Wheat, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. Oven: 190°C/ Fan 170°C/Gas 5 10 -11 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 10-11 minutes.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in

Number of uses

14 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled Carton. Card widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

252g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne spring roll (18g)
Energy1113kJ / 266kcal200kJ / 48kcal
Fat12.0g2.2g
Saturates1.9g0.3g
Carbohydrate31.1g5.6g
Sugars4.9g0.9g
Fibre2.6g0.5g
Protein7.0g1.3g
Salt0.4g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

6 Reviews

Average of 1.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Just had these and they are not nice at all. Horri

1 stars

Just had these and they are not nice at all. Horrible taste, the inside is more like a paste and nothing like Duck and the filo pastry is way too thick . Would not buy again.

I love duck. These had a strange taste, and did n

1 stars

I love duck. These had a strange taste, and did not resemble duck at all. Will not buy again, I threw them away after tasting one.

Not what i expected

1 stars

Nasty paste inside and little veg.. no thank you.

Lovely

5 stars

Very tasty with plenty of filling wrapped in a nice crispy pastry. A firm favourite.

How much duck is there in these

2 stars

You can't taste the duck at all.

Bring back the originals!

1 stars

These have always been a great standby to have in the freezer. There is either a change of supplier or recipe but they are awful! The pastry is coated in some sort of cheap tasting oil and the filling is now a cheap sausage like filling. Don't know what has happened but please change it back! I cooke one batch of 4 and the rest went in the bin, luckily they were for me, i would have been mortified if I had put these out for someone else!

