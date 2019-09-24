Tesco 14 Mini Duck Spring Rolls 252G Pm Promotion

Just had these and they are not nice at all. Horri
Just had these and they are not nice at all. Horrible taste, the inside is more like a paste and nothing like Duck and the filo pastry is way too thick . Would not buy again.
I love duck. These had a strange taste, and did not resemble duck at all. Will not buy again, I threw them away after tasting one.
Not what i expected
Nasty paste inside and little veg.. no thank you.
Lovely
Very tasty with plenty of filling wrapped in a nice crispy pastry. A firm favourite.
How much duck is there in these
You can't taste the duck at all.
Bring back the originals!
These have always been a great standby to have in the freezer. There is either a change of supplier or recipe but they are awful! The pastry is coated in some sort of cheap tasting oil and the filling is now a cheap sausage like filling. Don't know what has happened but please change it back! I cooke one batch of 4 and the rest went in the bin, luckily they were for me, i would have been mortified if I had put these out for someone else!