Airwick Air Freshener Freshmatic Refill Linen 250 Ml

Product Description
- www.rbeuroinfo.com
- Our Home, Our Planet
- www.ourhome-ourplanet.com
- Crisp, cool elegance of fine linen, accented with the fragrant touch of wild lilac.
- Automatically releases fragrance into your home.
- With Natural Essential Oils
- Refill for Air Wick Freshmatic Max Kit
- Bursts of fragrance to constantly freshen your home and neutralise odours
- Up to 60 days of continuous fragrance
- The Air Wick Freshmatic Max Automatic Spray is specially designed to provide continuous, quality fragrance for your home. It releases bursts of light, fresh fragrance throughout the day - you choose how often thanks to its three time interval settings (9, 18 or 30 minutes). For added convenience, the Freshmatic Max Automatic Spray is battery-operated, so you can use it with ease to freshen any room of your home.
- Air Wick is proud to sponsor UK National Parks, and Exmoor Sea Spray and Ocean Minerals is part of a wide range of fragrances inspired by Britain's Breathing Spaces. It includes a selection of bright and vibrant scents designed to help bring the essence of the country's most beautiful spaces into your home, creating an atmosphere that is always fresh and inviting. Why not also try the evocative fragrance of Midnight Berry and Shimmering Mist?
- Enrich your home with the aromas of Crisp Linen & Lilac
- Automatically dispenses fragrance every 9, 18 or 36 minutes
- Lasts for up to 120 days
- Just 1 spritz is enough to fill most rooms
- Discreet and easy-to-use design
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Produce of
Made in EU
Warnings
- WARNING: PLEASE READ THE SAFETY AND PRECAUTIONARY TEXT CAREFULLY BEFORE USE. KEEP FOR FUTURE REFERENCE. Precautions for use: Before inserting this aerosol refill, check that your automatic device switch is in the OFF position. Direct the device away from the face before switching on. When it is switched on, the device will automatically spray after 15 seconds. For safety reasons, follow carefully the directions for use supplied with your Freshmatic device. SAFETY / ALLERGY INFORMATION: People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. Caution: Keep out of the reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C.
- Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition source. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Use only as directed. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Do not spray onto surfaces. In case of contact with surfaces wipe immediately with a damp cloth. Do not spray on food or fabric.
- DANGER EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL
- Contains: 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8- Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl)ethanone, Butylphenyl methylpropional and alpha-Hexylcinnamaldehyde
- May produce an allergic reaction.
- SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Return to
- Reckitt Benckiser,
- UK - PO Box 4044,
- Slough,
- SL1 0NS.
- 0845 769 7079
- ROI - Citywest Business Campus,
- Dublin 24.
- 01 661 7318
- (UK) Air Wick Consumer Services.
- For help and advice, contact us:
- www.airwick.co.uk
Net Contents
250ml ℮
Safety information
- Flammable
DANGER WARNING: PLEASE READ THE SAFETY AND PRECAUTIONARY TEXT CAREFULLY BEFORE USE. KEEP FOR FUTURE REFERENCE. Precautions for use: Before inserting this aerosol refill, check that your automatic device switch is in the OFF position. Direct the device away from the face before switching on. When it is switched on, the device will automatically spray after 15 seconds. For safety reasons, follow carefully the directions for use supplied with your Freshmatic device. SAFETY / ALLERGY INFORMATION: People suffering from perfume sensitivity should be cautious when using this product. Air fresheners do not replace good hygiene practices. Caution: Keep out of the reach of children and pets. If medical advice is needed, have product container or label at hand. Pressurised container. May burst if heated. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition source. No smoking. Do not spray on an open flame or other ignition source. Use only as directed. IF IN EYES: Rinse cautiously with water for several minutes. Remove contact lenses if present and easy to do - continue rinsing. Intentional misuse by deliberately concentrating and inhaling the contents can be harmful or fatal. Do not spray onto surfaces. In case of contact with surfaces wipe immediately with a damp cloth. Do not spray on food or fabric. DANGER EXTREMELY FLAMMABLE AEROSOL Contains: 1-(1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8- Octahydro-2,3,8,8-tetramethyl-2-naphthalenyl)ethanone, Butylphenyl methylpropional and alpha-Hexylcinnamaldehyde May produce an allergic reaction. SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020