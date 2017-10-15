By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Canon Pgi 510 Black Printer Ink Cartridge

5(47)Write a review
£ 16.50
Product Description

  • Genuine Canon Ink
  • Prints approximately 220 A4 pages
  • Compatible with Canon PIXMA printers
  • The Canon PG-510 BK black ink cartridge is engineered to protect your printing from the impact of light and gases in the air. Inks, paper and print head work together to provide you with beautiful, long-lasting prints. Canon Inks are manufactured to stringent safety and environmental standards. PG-510 ink cartridges are compatible with the following Canon printers: iP2700, 2702, MP240, MP250, MP252, MP260, MP270, MP272, MP280, MP282, MP490, MP492, MP495, MP499, MX320, MX330, MX340, MX350, MX360, MX410, MX420.

47 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

great quality

5 stars

Cannon Ink cartridge. Quality always excellent and great value

Great

5 stars

Brought this as was cheapest i could find well worth it .

Exactly what I needed, at the right price

5 stars

My printer is awkward for finding replacement cartridges but no problem here.

Black is back with my new ink cartridge

5 stars

With my store and online order there was a perfect match as there was no delivery charge and so convenient to pick up with my groceries. The only thing is that my local shop was more expensive so he lost a sale. Maybe supermarkets could "buddy" up with local retailers so its a win-win for both parties.

Good Ink

5 stars

I only buy the official Canon ink for my Pixma because the colour is perfect. Also purchasing a non branded ink for your printer could cause problems. This was perfect.

Ink Cartridge.

5 stars

Only just fitted it, but it prints very well. Have tried cheaper ones but nowhere near as good.

got to me in a timely manner

4 stars

Not much to add. what i needed...simple staple adding words...

Great Ink Cartridge

4 stars

Genuine ink cartridge and more competitively priced than other stores.

Excellent value

5 stars

Genuine Canon product. Best value around. I ordered on-line and collected it on my next visit to my local Tesco.

Excellent product

5 stars

Easy to purchase delivered and packaged appropriately and as always simple to fit the replacement cartridge.

