Tesco Cherry Genoa Cake 800G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1462kJ / 347kcal
Product Description
- Fruit cake with sultanas, glacé cherries and candied citrus peel, decorated with glacé cherries, Brazil nuts and almonds.
- CHERRY GENOA CAKE WITH GLACÉ CHERRIES Hand decorated with Brazil nuts & crunchy almonds
- Pack size: 800g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Sultanas (37%), Glacé Cherries (12%) [Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Black Carrot, Aronia], Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Sugar, Dark Brown Soft Sugar, Humectant (Glycerol), Brazil Nut (2.0%), Almonds (2.0%), Invert Sugar Syrup, Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Lemon Peel, Salt, Potato Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Plain Caramel), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Carbonate), Wheat Starch, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in United Kingdom
Preparation and Usage
Remove all Packaging. Place the cake on a flat surface. Holding the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Recycling info
Film. Not Yet Recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
800g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/12 of a cake (66g)
|Energy
|1462kJ / 347kcal
|975kJ / 231kcal
|Fat
|9.7g
|6.5g
|Saturates
|5.3g
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|59.1g
|39.4g
|Sugars
|38.1g
|25.4g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|1.5g
|Protein
|4.7g
|3.1g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019