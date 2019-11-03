By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Rich Fruit Cake 800G

Tesco Rich Fruit Cake 800G

£ 4.00
£0.50/100g

1/12 of a cake
  • Energy1004kJ 238kcal
    12%
  • Fat5.7g
    8%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars30.7g
    34%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1507kJ / 357kcal

Product Description

  • Fruit cake made with vine fruits and glacé cherries
  • PACKED WITH FRUITS Rich fruit cake baked with juicy sultanas, raisins, and glacé cherries
  • Pack size: 800g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Sultanas (33%), Glacé Cherries (11%) [Cherries, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates [Black Carrot, Aronia], Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Raisins (9%), Sugar, Pasteurised Egg, Butter (Milk), Glucose Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Molasses, Palm Oil, Barley Malt Extract Powder, Lemon Peel, Palm Stearin, Salt, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Flavouring, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produced in United Kingdom

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove all Packaging. Place the cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices. It is important to keep the knife clean between slices.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Recycling info

Collar. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

800g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/12 of a cake (66g)
Energy1507kJ / 357kcal1004kJ / 238kcal
Fat8.5g5.7g
Saturates4.2g2.8g
Carbohydrate65.1g43.4g
Sugars46.1g30.7g
Fibre3.0g2.0g
Protein3.6g2.4g
Salt0.2g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty, love it

5 stars

Tasty, love it

Terrific All-Rounder To Enjoy Whatever The Date!

5 stars

This is an outstanding cake for Christmas (or any time over the winter). If you don't like marzipan or all that icing, you might still enjoy eating a richly fruity cake - I certainly do! It's also great if you don't want or can't eat a cake that's been fed with alcohol. And finally it's incredibly good value, having been kept at this price, if my memory is correct, for the 3rd consecutive year. I am so pleased it's available this year before the end of October. Last year it was withdrawn well before Christmas, at least online at the store which delivers to me - so make sure you get yours early, if you want to try one!

