Tesco Rich Fruit Cake 800G

Tasty, love it
Terrific All-Rounder To Enjoy Whatever The Date!
This is an outstanding cake for Christmas (or any time over the winter). If you don't like marzipan or all that icing, you might still enjoy eating a richly fruity cake - I certainly do! It's also great if you don't want or can't eat a cake that's been fed with alcohol. And finally it's incredibly good value, having been kept at this price, if my memory is correct, for the 3rd consecutive year. I am so pleased it's available this year before the end of October. Last year it was withdrawn well before Christmas, at least online at the store which delivers to me - so make sure you get yours early, if you want to try one!