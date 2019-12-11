By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

East End Garam Masala Mixd Powder 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
East End Garam Masala Mixd Powder 300G
£ 2.25
£0.08/10g

Product Description

  • Mixed spice powder
  • Foreign Produce
  • A blend of pure spices
  • Full of aroma & flavour
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

Coriander, Cumin, Black Pepper, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Dry Ginger, Bay Leaves, Cloves

Allergy Information

  • This product may contain traces of nuts

Storage

Store in a cool dry place with the seal closed.

Name and address

  • East End Foods Plc,
  • Kenrick Way,
  • West Bromwich,
  • West Midlands,
  • B71 4EA.

Return to

  • Please Note
  • Should this product not meet our high standards, please return the product and we will be happy to refund the purchase and postage costs. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • East End Foods Plc,
  • Kenrick Way,
  • West Bromwich,
  • West Midlands,
  • B71 4EA.
  • Telephone: 0121 553 1999
  • Fax: 0121 525 6565
  • www.eastendfoods.co.uk

Net Contents

300g ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

East End Ground Coriander Powder 100G

£ 1.15
£0.12/10g

Offer

East End Ground Turmeric Powder 300G

£ 2.25
£0.75/100g

East End Mild Madras Curry Powder 100G

£ 1.15
£0.12/10g

Offer

East End Turmeric Powder 100G

£ 1.15
£0.12/10g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here