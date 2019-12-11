East End Garam Masala Mixd Powder 300G

Product Description
- Mixed spice powder
- Foreign Produce
- A blend of pure spices
- Full of aroma & flavour
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 300g
Information
Ingredients
Coriander, Cumin, Black Pepper, Cardamom, Cinnamon, Dry Ginger, Bay Leaves, Cloves
Allergy Information
- This product may contain traces of nuts
Storage
Store in a cool dry place with the seal closed.
Name and address
- East End Foods Plc,
- Kenrick Way,
- West Bromwich,
- West Midlands,
- B71 4EA.
Return to
- Please Note
- Should this product not meet our high standards, please return the product and we will be happy to refund the purchase and postage costs. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- East End Foods Plc,
- Kenrick Way,
- West Bromwich,
- West Midlands,
- B71 4EA.
- Telephone: 0121 553 1999
- Fax: 0121 525 6565
- www.eastendfoods.co.uk
Net Contents
300g ℮
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019