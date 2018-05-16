Yeo Valley 0% Fat Natural Yogurt 150G

Product Description
- Fat Free Natural Yogurt
- Design: Big Fish®
- Organic
- 0% Fat
- Naturally high in protein
- Proper organic bio live yeogurt
- Supporting British family farms
- No added sugar
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
No added ingredients, This Yogurt contains only Milk's naturally occurring Sugar (Lactose), Contains the following Live Cultures: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Bulgaricus, Streptococcus Thermophilus
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Storage
Keep refrigerated. For 'Use By' Date, See Lid.
Recycling info
Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling Sleeve. Card - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE.
Return to
- Yeo Valley,
- Blagdon,
- North Somerset,
- BS40 7YE.
- yeovalley.co.uk
Net Contents
150g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|240kJ/56kcal
|Fat
|0g
|of which saturates
|0g
|Carbohydrate
|7,5g
|of which sugars
|7,5g
|Protein
|6,6g
|Salt *
|0,21g
|Calcium
|172mg†
|*Salt content is entirely due to naturally occurring sodium
|-
|†21% of the Nutrient Reference Value (800mg/day)
|-
