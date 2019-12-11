Jacobs Biscuits For Cheese 450G

Product Description
- Biscuits for Cheese Selection
- Was cheese made for biscuits or were biscuits made for cheese? Either way, drawing on over 160 year's worth of baking knowledge, Jacob's has gathered the ultimate selection of crackers to pair with all your favourite cheeses. Inside you will find:
- Cream Crackers, Choice Grain, Water Biscuits, Digestive Biscuits, Cheddars®, Cornish Wafer®, Salt & Cracked Black Pepper Bakes
- Circumstances may cause us to vary the selection. Any replacement will be of equal quality.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 450g
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Salt, Wheat Starch, Raising Agents (Ammonium Bicarbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dried Powdered Cheese (Milk), Wheat Bran, Wheatgerm, Barley and Barley Malt Extract, Kibbled Wheat, Kibbled Rye, Barley Flakes, Dried Autolysed Yeast, Dried Whey (Milk), Black Pepper, Natural Flavouring [Dried Yeast Extract, Potassium Chloride, Dried Cheese (Milk), Maltodextrin, Natural Flavourings, Dried Whey (Milk), Milk Protein], Yeast, Acid (Lactic Acid), Poppy Seeds, Natural Flavourings, Barley Malt Flour, Emulsifier (E472e)
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nuts, Sesame Seeds, Egg, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, store in an airtight container.
Name and address
- Jacob's,
- P.O. Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
Return to
- Quality Guarantee
- Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm)
- UK 08081 449454
- Mail: (UK) : Freepost Jacob's.
- (Outside UK):
- Jacob's Consumer Services,
- P.O. Box 7249,
- Ashby-de-la-Zouch,
- LE65 2ZH,
- UK.
- Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com
Net Contents
450g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy (kJ)
|1936
|(kcal)
|461
|Fat
|17.4g
|of which Saturates
|8.1g
|Carbohydrate
|64.8g
|of which Sugars
|4.2g
|Fibre
|4.0g
|Protein
|9.3g
|Salt
|1.3g
