Walkers Squares Salt & Vinegar Snacks 6X22g

Product Description
- Salt & Vinegar Flavour Potato Snack
- - Tangy salt and vinegar flavour potato snacks with angles
- - Walkers Squares are a unique spin on the classic lunchbox favourites - same Walkers flavour on a crunchy square
- - A tasty lunchtme snack at 97 calories per pack and no artificial colours
- - Multipack contains 6 x 22g packets of Walkers Squares snacks
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- Snacks with angles is where it's at, while the others sit in their packs, all round and smooth. Squares are unashamedly different. Bite off the corners first, or build little crisp houses, before all the tasty, salty, munching and crunching. Bet you can't do that with those round ones!
- Our snacking range combines the very best of Walkers family favourite crisps, offering a tasty flavour and unique shape for every taste and occasion. Including lunchtime classics Wotsits, Quavers, French Fries and Squares and snack-time heroes Monster Munch, Bugles, Mix Ups and Poppables, Walkers Snacks are jam-packed with flavour and fun.
- 97 kcal 409 kJ per pack
- No artificial colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 132g
Information
Ingredients
Potato Granules, Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Salt & Vinegar Flavour (Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Sugar, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate), Potassium Chloride], Maltodextrin, Salt
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd.,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Net Contents
6 x 22g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 22g(%*) Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|409 kJ
|1858 kJ
|-
|97 kcal(5%*)
|443 kcal
|Fat
|4.0 g(6%*)
|18.0 g
|of which saturates
|0.3 g(2%*)
|1.5 g
|Carbohydrate
|13.4 g
|61.0 g
|of which sugars
|0.8 g(1%*)
|3.5 g
|Fibre
|1.2 g
|5.5 g
|Protein
|1.4 g
|6.5 g
|Salt
|0.48 g(8%*)
|2.20 g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
