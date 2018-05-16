Fruit Bowl School Bars Raspberry 100G

Product Description
- Fruit bars made with dried and concentrated pureed apple and concentrated fruit juices
- For more fun...
- Find us on Facebook, Pinterest, Instagram and Twitter
- Only naturally occurring sugars
- 1 bar = 1 apple
- Simple, Scrumptious School Bars®
- We simply squish fruit with a little fruit juice, and pack into mess-free bars so you can eat them anywhere (not just at school!) - on a skateboard, in a tree, even canoeing with crocodiles!
- Made with real fruit
- 1 of your 5 a day
- Fruit made fun
- Great for baking
- Perfect for little lunchboxes
- Ideal as a snack
- Perfect as a gift for your teacher
- No added sugar
- Gluten free
- Vegetarian Society Approved
- Kosher
- Pack size: 100g
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Concentrated Fruit Juice (35%) (Apple, Grape, Raspberry, Pear), Dried Apple (20%) (contains Sulphites), Concentrated Apple Puree (13.5%), Chicory Fibre, Milled Flax Seeds, Maltodextrin, Rice Starch, Palm Oil, Carrot Fibre, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Acidity Regulator (Malic Acid), Concentrates (Carrot, Blackcurrant, Cherry), Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Free From: Gluten
- Contains: Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Best before: See base of pack
Name and address
- Pioneer Foods,
- 2 Southgate Way,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6YG,
- UK.
Return to
- Pioneer Foods,
- 2 Southgate Way,
- Peterborough,
- PE2 6YG,
- UK.
- www.fruit-bowl.com
Net Contents
5 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 20g Bar
|Energy
|1431kJ
|286kJ
|-
|339kcal
|68kcal
|Fat
|6.2g
|1.2g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|64g
|13g
|of which sugars
|35g
|7.0g
|Fibre
|8.4g
|1.7g
|Protein
|2.7g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.56g
|0.11g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019