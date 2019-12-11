By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whitworths Sunny Raisins 14 X 14G

Whitworths Sunny Raisins 14 X 14G
£ 2.00
£10.21/kg

Offer

Per 14g serving contains
  • Energy198kJ 47kcal
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1412kJ

Product Description

  • Raisins
  • Sunny Raisins count towards your 5-a-day and are perfect for enjoying as part of a lunchbox or at mealtimes.
  • 14 snack boxes*
  • *Product is sold by total net weight.
  • Actual box count may vary.
  • Natural sunshine raisins
  • The delicious lunchbox snack that kids'll love
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 196g

Information

Ingredients

Raisins (99%), Sunflower Oil

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Product of more than one country. Packed in Turkey

Number of uses

This pack contains approx. 14 servings

Warnings

  • Although we've taken extra care some stalks may remain.

Name and address

  • Whitworths Limited,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Return to

  • Got a question or some feedback?
  • Call us on 01933 654340
  • Or visit www.sunnyraisin.co.uk
  • Customer Care,
  • Whitworths Limited,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.
  • Facebook: /WhitworthsUK
  • Instagram: /WhitworthsUK
  • Twitter: / Whitworths

Net Contents

196g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As soldPer 14g Serving As sold
Energy1412kJ198kJ
-333kcal47kcal
Fat0.9g0.1g
of which saturates0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate76.1g10.7g
of which sugars†66.5g9.3g
Fibre3.5g0.5g
Protein3.3g0.5g
Salt<0.1g<0.1g
†Contains naturally occurring sugars--
This pack contains approx. 14 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

Although we've taken extra care some stalks may remain.

