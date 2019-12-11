Whitworths Sunny Raisins 14 X 14G
Product Description
- Raisins
- Sunny Raisins count towards your 5-a-day and are perfect for enjoying as part of a lunchbox or at mealtimes.
- 14 snack boxes*
- *Product is sold by total net weight.
- Actual box count may vary.
- Natural sunshine raisins
- The delicious lunchbox snack that kids'll love
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 196g
Information
Ingredients
Raisins (99%), Sunflower Oil
Storage
Store in a cool dry place.
Produce of
Product of more than one country. Packed in Turkey
Number of uses
This pack contains approx. 14 servings
Warnings
- Although we've taken extra care some stalks may remain.
Name and address
- Whitworths Limited,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Return to
- Got a question or some feedback?
- Call us on 01933 654340
- Or visit www.sunnyraisin.co.uk
- Customer Care,
- Whitworths Limited,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
- Facebook: /WhitworthsUK
- Instagram: /WhitworthsUK
- Twitter: / Whitworths
Net Contents
196g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As sold
|Per 14g Serving As sold
|Energy
|1412kJ
|198kJ
|-
|333kcal
|47kcal
|Fat
|0.9g
|0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|76.1g
|10.7g
|of which sugars†
|66.5g
|9.3g
|Fibre
|3.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|3.3g
|0.5g
|Salt
|<0.1g
|<0.1g
|†Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
|This pack contains approx. 14 servings
|-
|-
Safety information
Although we've taken extra care some stalks may remain.
