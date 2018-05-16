Jacobs Cream Cracker Snackpk 8Pk 192G

- Energy148 kJ 35 kcal2%
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g
Product Description
- Cream Crackers
- Just like the Jacob's Baker Brothers, we're a tight-knit bunch committed to baking only the best quality crackers. That's passion, craft and care baked in - since 1851.
- The Jacob's Baker Brothers started their business using only simple ingredients to create great-tasting crackers.
- Still using the original and best recipe, Jacob's Cream Crackers have been the nation's favourite for over five generations.
- Original and best
- 8 snack packs of 3 crackers
- Conveniently wrapped
- Source of fibre
- No artificial colours or flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Kosher - KLBD
- Pack size: 192g
- Source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oil (Palm), Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Yeast
Allergy Information
- May also contain Sesame Seeds, Milk, Egg
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.For best before see back of pack
Number of uses
Typical number of crackers per carton: 24
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Net Contents
185g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Cracker (8g)
|Energy (kJ)
|1851
|148
|(kcal)
|440
|35
|Fat
|13.5g
|1.1g
|of which Saturates
|6.2g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|67.7g
|5.4g
|of which Sugars
|1.4g
|0.1g
|Fibre
|3.8g
|0.3g
|Protein
|10.0g
|0.8g
|Salt
|1.3g
|0.1g
