Organix Cheese And Herb Puffs

Crisps with no salt!
Lovely to find crisps with no added salt. I always love to give my little different textures at each meal and these are fab.
My toddler found these ok and had a few.
Yummy and crunchy
We initially purchase these as they were on a good offer and we love the other Organix products. My daughter finds these so easy to hold as finger food and she loves the colourful packaging. My niece loves them as a treat and we love we can take a small bag out with us with the multi pack. Overall great value and really loved in our house.
These are lovely. Nice taste and the texture is great for my child. Not often I see cheese ones so makes a nice change.