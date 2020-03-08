By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Organix Cheese And Herb Puffs

4.5(4)Write a review
Organix Cheese And Herb Puffs
£ 2.00
£3.34/100g

Product Description

  • Baked corn snack coated with cheese and herb
  • Find us at www.organix.com
  • Goodies has a great new look, same great taste!
  • Our scrummy cheese & herb corn puffs are made with organic corn, cheese powder and parsley. They make the perfect baby finger food and toddler snack.
  • Made just from corn, with no added salt, we simply bake them so they're tasty, light and crispy with heaps of flavour for growing taste buds.
  • We're here to create deliciously tasty, utterly organic, feel-good baby and toddler snacks and food, to fuel your little one's wonder.
  • I'm organic
  • Suitable from 10+ months
  • Baked not fried
  • No added salt or sugar
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 60G
  No added salt or sugar

Information

Ingredients

Corn 80.0%, Sunflower Oil 9.9%, Cheese Powder (<strong>Milk</strong>) 9.8% [Mature Cheddar Cheese (<strong>Milk</strong>) 50%, Skimmed <strong>Milk</strong> Powder 50%], Dried Parsley 0.2%, Thiamin (Vitamin B1)* <0.1%, Total 100%, *Thiamin (vitamin B1) has no organic certification

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Made under organic standards in the Netherlands

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 10 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

Name and address

  • Made exclusively for:
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.

Return to

  • We're here to help:
  • 0800 39 35 11 (UK) or 1 800 40 92 78 (ROI)
  • Freepost, Organix.
  • Organix Brands Ltd.,
  • Dorset,
  • BH2 5LT.
  • www.organix.com

Lower age limit

10 Months

Net Contents

4 x 15g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper portion (1/2 a bag)
Energy 1898kJ/451kcal142kJ/34kcal
Fat 15g1.1g
of which saturates 2.7g0.2g
Carbohydrate 68g5.1g
of which sugars 3.7g<0.5g
Fibre 2.8g<0.5g
Protein 11g0.8g
Sodium 0.07g0.01g
Salt 0.18g0.01g
Thiamin (vitamin B1) 0.60mg0.045mg
Contains naturally occurring sugars--

Safety information

View more safety information

SAFETY ADVICE: For little ones 10 months+. Please ensure they are sitting down and supervised whilst enjoying this food.

4 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Crisps with no salt!

5 stars

Lovely to find crisps with no added salt. I always love to give my little different textures at each meal and these are fab.

My toddler found these ok and had a few.

4 stars

My toddler found these ok and had a few.

Yummy and crunchy

5 stars

We initially purchase these as they were on a good offer and we love the other Organix products. My daughter finds these so easy to hold as finger food and she loves the colourful packaging. My niece loves them as a treat and we love we can take a small bag out with us with the multi pack. Overall great value and really loved in our house.

These are lovely. Nice taste and the texture is gr

4 stars

These are lovely. Nice taste and the texture is great for my child. Not often I see cheese ones so makes a nice change.

