Drynites Bedmats 7 Ultra Absorbent Sheets

Must have if your kids still wets the bed
These are great at preventing your kids mattress from getting wet and as a result make any nighttime accidents so much quicker and easier to clean up. They don't rustle very much but they can shift around a bit after a few nights.
Protect well and stay put with the sticky corners
Nice quality and saved the matteress from getting ruined when the pullup pants have leaked or they have been sick. I like that they have sticky corners, just pull off the tape and stick down so it doesnt move, where as other brands do not have this. Not economical in the long run but great for when they slip into your bed when ill or at a relatives.
Good product
These mats work well and with the 'sticky' backing don't slide around. Keeps them in the right place.
Great product
great for vomits and kids wetting them self , peace of mind
Great presentation
I bought these as gifts to thank a few people for their help; they were delighted and also very impressed
Perfect solution to bed wetting.
After trying bed wetting alarms that didn't do the trick and cumbersome mattress covers that take days to dry then plastic sheets that ripped, we tried Huggies Drynites Bed Mats. I use them for the grand childrens sleep overs at my house and their parents use them all the time on the 4 and 5 year olds beds. It gives confidence because what 5 year old wants to wear a nappy to bed. They are easy to replace and really cost no more than disposable nappies. They are the perfect solution to a tricky problem.
Great for the kids beds
I love these they keep the kids bed & cot mattress dry from any accidents or milk spillages. They stick well & are comfortable to lie on under there fitted sheet.
Great mattress saver
Does what it is supposed to. Not too noisy to sleep on, softens up and becomes quieter over time. Only niggle is that if they are being used on top of the sheet rather than under, they don't stay in place even with the sticky tabs. Under the sheet no problems. Also a range of sizes would be great i.e. for a double bed, not just a single.
Great absorbency
I bought these to help with my eldest daughter's change in bedtime routine, i.e. wearing proper pants instead of a pull up. Kept the bed dry on the odd occasion that she had an accident. You have to take a little care when sticking it to the bed!!
Great Product
I bought this product after a relative gave me an unopened packet that they no longer required as their grand daughter had grown up. I used those up first on my daughter and when they were gone, I looked for replacements in the shops but there weren't any available. I then checked online and found Tesco to be the most economical option. I bought the product using collect at store option and the price was very reasonable. The product also arrived at my local store quite quickly. The product itself is perfect when you are potty training a toddler and don't want to ruin a mattress. It's great to be able to strip off the sheets to wash them and just throw away the disposable pad replacing it with a new one. It's even more convenient if an accident happens in the early hours of the morning. I found the mattress pads were a little smaller than the earlier version which had wings you could tuck in. The newer version doesn't stick too well and I use two at a time on a single mattress as they only cover either the top or bottom end of the bed. The sticky strips are not too much of an issue though, as I put a normal non-waterproof mattress protector and sheets over the top. Only one pad ever gets soiled at once but you never know when your little one might wriggle to the foot of the bed, so I used two for reassurance. I will definitely be buying this product again in the future. The pads are also good for putting in the car seat, to protect against accidents during car journeys.