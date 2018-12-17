Drynites Bedmats 7 Ultra Absorbent Sheets

Must have if your kids still wets the bed 4 stars A Tesco Customer17th December 2018 These are great at preventing your kids mattress from getting wet and as a result make any nighttime accidents so much quicker and easier to clean up. They don't rustle very much but they can shift around a bit after a few nights. Report

Protect well and stay put with the sticky corners 4 stars A Tesco Customer11th October 2018 Nice quality and saved the matteress from getting ruined when the pullup pants have leaked or they have been sick. I like that they have sticky corners, just pull off the tape and stick down so it doesnt move, where as other brands do not have this. Not economical in the long run but great for when they slip into your bed when ill or at a relatives. Report

Good product 4 stars Review from tesco.com 27th February 2016 These mats work well and with the 'sticky' backing don't slide around. Keeps them in the right place.

Great product 5 stars Review from tesco.com 19th February 2016 great for vomits and kids wetting them self , peace of mind

Great presentation 5 stars Review from tesco.com 11th February 2016 I bought these as gifts to thank a few people for their help; they were delighted and also very impressed

Perfect solution to bed wetting. 5 stars Review from tesco.com 1st January 2016 After trying bed wetting alarms that didn't do the trick and cumbersome mattress covers that take days to dry then plastic sheets that ripped, we tried Huggies Drynites Bed Mats. I use them for the grand childrens sleep overs at my house and their parents use them all the time on the 4 and 5 year olds beds. It gives confidence because what 5 year old wants to wear a nappy to bed. They are easy to replace and really cost no more than disposable nappies. They are the perfect solution to a tricky problem.

Great for the kids beds 5 stars Review from tesco.com 15th October 2015 I love these they keep the kids bed & cot mattress dry from any accidents or milk spillages. They stick well & are comfortable to lie on under there fitted sheet.

Great mattress saver 4 stars Review from tesco.com 13th September 2015 Does what it is supposed to. Not too noisy to sleep on, softens up and becomes quieter over time. Only niggle is that if they are being used on top of the sheet rather than under, they don't stay in place even with the sticky tabs. Under the sheet no problems. Also a range of sizes would be great i.e. for a double bed, not just a single.

Great absorbency 4 stars Review from tesco.com 30th August 2015 I bought these to help with my eldest daughter's change in bedtime routine, i.e. wearing proper pants instead of a pull up. Kept the bed dry on the odd occasion that she had an accident. You have to take a little care when sticking it to the bed!!