By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free From Lasagne Sheets 250G

4.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Free From Lasagne Sheets 250G
£ 1.15
£4.60/kg
As sold each serving (75g) contains
  • Energy1129kJ 266kcal
    13%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1505kJ / 355kcal

Product Description

  • Dried lasagne sheets made from maize flour and rice flour.
  • Free from gluten, wheat, milk and egg.
  • Pack size: 250g

Information

Ingredients

Rice Flour, White Maize Flour, Yellow Maize Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids).
 

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Time: 10-12 minutes
To make Lasagne it is necessary to blanch Tesco Free From Lasagne sheets before use.
Place in boiling water for 2-3 minutes then drain and use in your favourite Lasagne recipe.
However if you prefer to cook the lasagne sheets completely, use method as follows:
Allow approximately 75g per person.
Add the pasta to a large pan of boiling, slightly salted water, stir and return to boil.
Cook for 10-12 minutes, drain and serve immediately in your favourite recipe.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Produce of

Produced in Italy

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled Window. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesAs sold 100g containsAs sold each serving (75g) contains
Energy1505kJ / 355kcal1129kJ / 266kcal
Fat1.0g0.8g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate78.4g58.8g
Sugars0.5g0.4g
Fibre2.0g1.5g
Protein7.0g5.3g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
75g of uncooked pasta weighs approximately 170g when cooked.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Tastes just like the real thing!

4 stars

These taste amazing (you wouldn't know they were gluten-free), the only difference is that you have to blanch them in boiling water and they do tend to stick. I recommend leaving to drain after blanching on a wet surface and not on kitchen roll as I stupidly tried first time. I made the lasagne as usual, baked for 40 mins and it was a big success - so much so that I had two seconds.

Tesco Free From products are great.

5 stars

Tesco Free From products are great and are really good value, particularly the pasta. . They cook really well, unlike some of the other brands of gluten free pasta that get gloopy.

Tastes just as good as non gluten free

5 stars

Great product for those gluten free looking for decent substitute for the regular lasagne sheets

Usually bought next

Tesco Lasagne White Sauce 430G

£ 0.65
£0.15/100g

Tesco Red Lasagne Pasta Sauce 500G

£ 0.65
£0.13/100g

Tesco Free From White Lasagne Sauce 480G

£ 1.50
£3.13/kg

Tesco Lasagne Pasta 500G

£ 0.55
£1.10/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here