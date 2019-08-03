Tesco Free From Lasagne Sheets 250G

Tastes just like the real thing!
These taste amazing (you wouldn't know they were gluten-free), the only difference is that you have to blanch them in boiling water and they do tend to stick. I recommend leaving to drain after blanching on a wet surface and not on kitchen roll as I stupidly tried first time. I made the lasagne as usual, baked for 40 mins and it was a big success - so much so that I had two seconds.
Tesco Free From products are great and are really good value, particularly the pasta. . They cook really well, unlike some of the other brands of gluten free pasta that get gloopy.
Tastes just as good as non gluten free
Great product for those gluten free looking for decent substitute for the regular lasagne sheets