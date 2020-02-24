Method Spray Shower Cleaner Ylang 828Ml

Didn't like the smell
Didn't like the smell but the quality of the cleaner is very good. Lovely clean shower every time and also very good on glass.
It needs to be refillable
I would like to be able to buy a refill for the bottle
Heavenly scent!
Love the fragrance of this stuff! It also really does block the limescale build up on my glass shower screen so saves the tedious cleaning. 2 jobs in 1!
Not great smell
i tried the other fragrance of this so thought i'd try this one instead. i dont know what ylang smells like, but to me this smells like fly spray!