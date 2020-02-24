By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Method Spray Shower Cleaner Ylang 828Ml

3.5(4)Write a review
Method Spray Shower Cleaner Ylang 828Ml
£ 3.00
£3.63/litre

Product Description

  • Daily Shower Non-Toxic Surface Cleaner Ylang Ylang
  • Learn more at methodproducts.co.uk or just give us a call on 0207 788 7904
  • Certified cradletocradle - Silver - designed + sourced responsibly from beginning to end to beginning again, that's good karma.
  • For a detailed what's what, go to methodproducts.co.uk
  • We have more laundry, cleaning + hand soap at methodproducts.co.uk
  • Hello, we're method.
  • We are people against dirty®. In your hand, you hold the power to join us in the good fight, the fight to make our planet, and homes, a cleaner place. We are passionate believers in the Cradle to Cradle® design philosophy, meaning that each one of our products has a past and a future. That's why we make our bottles from old bottles and our non-toxic cleaners are biodegradable, it's also why every material we use is assessed by independent scientists for environmental quality + safety for people. Because we believe that cleaning products can put the hurt on dirt without doing harm to people, creatures or the planet, they can even smell like rainbows, it might sound like a tall order, but we're a small, passionate bunch with big ambitions.
  • We suspect there's a direct correlation between clean tiles + big smiles.
  • A spray a day keeps the scrubbing away.
  • Effortlessly maintain the gleam on your clean tiles with our daily shower spray. With powergreen® technology, it dissolves and prevents soap scum without you having to worry about chemical residues. Very little exertion required. We would say "no exertion required," but you do have to engage your trigger finger.
  • Made by and for people against dirty®
  • With non-toxic plant-based powergreen technology
  • Cleans without having to rinse
  • Pack size: 828ML

Information

Ingredients

<5%: Non-Ionic Surfactants*, Perfume (Geraniol*), Preservative (contains Benzisothiazolinone. May produce an allergic reaction), Other: Water, Lactic Acid*, Potassium Hydroxide*, Sodium Carbonate*, *Denotes Plant or Mineral Origin

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy to use: Shower. Spray on damp surfaces. Leave to work its magic. For use on most sealed surfaces.
  • Showers, tile, fixtures, glass, tubs
  • Psst: It's always a good idea to test in an inconspicuous place first.

Warnings

  • CAUTION: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Method Products Ltd.,
  • 26 York Street,
  • London,
  • W1U 6PZ.

Return to

  • Method Products Ltd.,
  • 26 York Street,
  • London,
  • W1U 6PZ.
  • 0207 788 7904
  • talkclean@methodhome.com
  • methodproducts.co.uk

Net Contents

828ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

CAUTION: KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Didn't like the smell

4 stars

Didn't like the smell but the quality of the cleaner is very good. Lovely clean shower every time and also very good on glass.

It needs to be refillable

3 stars

I would like to be able to buy a refill for the bottle

Heavenly scent!

5 stars

Love the fragrance of this stuff! It also really does block the limescale build up on my glass shower screen so saves the tedious cleaning. 2 jobs in 1!

Not great smell

2 stars

i tried the other fragrance of this so thought i'd try this one instead. i dont know what ylang smells like, but to me this smells like fly spray!

Usually bought next

Method Bathroom Cleaner Eucalyptus & Mint 828Ml

£ 3.00
£3.63/litre

Method Kitchen Cleaner Clementine 828Ml

£ 3.00
£3.63/litre

Method Glass Cleaner Spray 828Ml

£ 3.00
£3.63/litre

Method Wild Rhubarb All Floor Cleaner 739Ml

£ 4.00
£5.42/litre
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here