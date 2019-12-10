By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Farmhouse Mixed Vegetables 1Kg

4(6)Write a review
Tesco Farmhouse Mixed Vegetables 1Kg
£ 1.40
£1.40/kg
Per 80g mixed vegetables
  • Energy170kJ 41kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.7g
    1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.2g
    2%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 213kJ / 51kcal

Product Description

  • A mix of carrots, garden peas, broccoli and cauliflower florets.
  • We work with our growers to select, pick and freeze our vegetables at their prime. Mixed vegetables individually frozen for small or large handfuls as required.
  • A mix of sliced carrot, peas, broccoli and cauliflower florets
  • Pack size: 1kg

Information

Ingredients

Carrot (30%), Garden Peas (30%), Broccoli Florets, Cauliflower Florets.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: 800W / 900W 5 / 4½ mins
Place into a microwaveable bowl, add 2 -3 tablespoons water (30-45ml) and cover.
Cook on full power for 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / (900W).
Remove cover and stir.
Re-cover and cook on full power for a further 2 minutes 30 seconds (800W) / 2 minutes (900W).
Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drain well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: For best results boil from frozen.
Place in a saucepan of boiling water.
Bring to the boil.
Simmer for 3-4 minutes.
Drain well before serving.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country, Packed in the U.K.

Number of uses

Approx. 12 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Do not eat raw.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 80g mixed vegetables
Energy213kJ / 51kcal170kJ / 41kcal
Fat0.9g0.7g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate5.7g4.6g
Sugars2.7g2.2g
Fibre3.5g2.8g
Protein3.2g2.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When boiled according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Do not eat raw.

6 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Had to pick out the pods....

2 stars

The strings down the sides of the pea pods had all been left on, which made the pods almost impossible to eat. I ended up picking all the pods out. Shame, because otherwise these veg would have been good in a stew or soup.

Lovely flavour

5 stars

Lovely flavour

Fabulous

5 stars

Really good quality. Some of the other mixed veg. products are truly horrible, in fact I threw some away. I use on their own/with potatoes and also chuck into casseroles. Easy. Fabulous. In fact being solo, I sometimes boil a spud and add these to the pan with various spices/garlic.. and mash the lot. Fabulous. Job done.

gourmet without the pain

5 stars

excellent quality. good value. the real thind!

Tastes Ok

3 stars

I thought there were to many carrots in it and not enough of the other veg.

Not a fair mix

3 stars

Too many peas. Which is a real shame as this means that there's no real balance in the 'mix' of vegetables as you're left with only peas at the end of a bag. Please put more broccoli in! It never used to be as bad as this

