Tesco Farmhouse Mixed Vegetables 1Kg

Had to pick out the pods....
The strings down the sides of the pea pods had all been left on, which made the pods almost impossible to eat. I ended up picking all the pods out. Shame, because otherwise these veg would have been good in a stew or soup.
Lovely flavour
Lovely flavour
Fabulous
Really good quality. Some of the other mixed veg. products are truly horrible, in fact I threw some away. I use on their own/with potatoes and also chuck into casseroles. Easy. Fabulous. In fact being solo, I sometimes boil a spud and add these to the pan with various spices/garlic.. and mash the lot. Fabulous. Job done.
gourmet without the pain
excellent quality. good value. the real thind!
Tastes Ok
I thought there were to many carrots in it and not enough of the other veg.
Not a fair mix
Too many peas. Which is a real shame as this means that there's no real balance in the 'mix' of vegetables as you're left with only peas at the end of a bag. Please put more broccoli in! It never used to be as bad as this