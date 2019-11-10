Tesco Mini Poppadoms 70G

Great product but quality declining
We always buy this product, probably 3 per week!! As we love it. However from the past few weeks we have noticed that the poppadoms are not properly fried which is very disappointing and making us buy less of it. Can you please check the quality of each pack before packed? We love this product and will be a shame to lose it.
Yummy
Much better than other supermarkets equivalent item
Great Snack
I really enjoy eating these, they are morish and go well with a glass of wine when I relax after my shift as a cleaner.