By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Mini Poppadoms 70G

4.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Mini Poppadoms 70G
£ 0.88
£1.26/100g
1/3 of a pack
  • Energy499kJ 120kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.7g
    11%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2171kJ / 522kcal

Product Description

  • Gram flour snacks, fried in sunflower oil.
  • LIGHT & CRISPY / A classic Asian inspired snack, with a delicate crunch / Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
  • LIGHT & CRISPY A classic Asian inspired snack, with a delicate crunch Our snack experts started as a small, family owned business in 1956. Over the years they’ve perfected crisps and other traditional snacks. Today they draw on that heritage to evolve the classics, and create new snacks for you to enjoy.
  • Pack size: 70g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Gram Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Raising Agent (Calcium Oxide), Rice Flour.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Recycling info

Bag. Mixed Material not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

70g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (23g)
Energy2171kJ / 522kcal499kJ / 120kcal
Fat33.6g7.7g
Saturates3.1g0.7g
Carbohydrate34.1g7.8g
Sugars0.8g0.2g
Fibre7.5g1.7g
Protein16.9g3.9g
Salt3.0g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous. To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 4.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Great product but quality declining

3 stars

We always buy this product, probably 3 per week!! As we love it. However from the past few weeks we have noticed that the poppadoms are not properly fried which is very disappointing and making us buy less of it. Can you please check the quality of each pack before packed? We love this product and will be a shame to lose it.

Yummy

5 stars

Much better than other supermarkets equivalent item

Great Snack

5 stars

I really enjoy eating these, they are morish and go well with a glass of wine when I relax after my shift as a cleaner.

Usually bought next

Tesco Mango Chutney 230G

£ 1.00
£4.35/kg

Tesco 6 Mini Plain Naan Breads 282G

£ 1.15
£0.41/100g

Tesco Prawn Crackers 60G

£ 1.00
£1.67/100g

Tesco 6 Mini Garlic & Coriander Naans

£ 1.15
£0.19/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here