Tesco Olive Oil & Sea Salt Croutons 100G

Tesco Olive Oil & Sea Salt Croutons 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1888kJ / 449kcal

Product Description

  • Oven baked croutons dressed with olive oil (6%) and sea salt.
  • OVEN BAKED Dressed with Spanish olive oil (6%) for a toasted flavour
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Olive Oil (6%), Sugar, Yeast, Sea Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1888kJ / 449kcal472kJ / 112kcal
Fat13.5g3.4g
Saturates1.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate68.8g17.2g
Sugars5.8g1.5g
Fibre4.7g1.2g
Protein10.6g2.7g
Salt1.1g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Poor quality

1 stars

These are made from white bread, there may be olive oil and salt added but there was no taste.

Very tasty and crunchy

5 stars

Brought this as part of a recipe requiring croutons. Very happy with the product

