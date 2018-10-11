Tesco Garlic & Herb Croutons 100G

Lovely little treats for salads and soup
I bought the product because I eat a salad as a main meal at work and this makes an excellent addition to taste and texture in the salad. I also use them in soups which again makes an excellent addition texture.
The tastiest croutons you can buy
I use these in Chiken Caesar Salad, wouldn't be the same without them. Only Tesco seem to sell the Garlic and Herb Croutons!!
Good packaging
Eating the packaging may have been a better decision. The croutons were very hard and tasted very artificial, certainly not not worth eating