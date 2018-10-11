By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Garlic & Herb Croutons 100G

3.5(3)Write a review
Tesco Garlic & Herb Croutons 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g
1/4 of a pack
  • Energy462kJ 110kcal
    6%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1846kJ / 439kcal

Product Description

  • Oven baked croutons made with garlic puree and parsley dressed with olive oil (6%) and sea salt.
  • OVEN BAKED Cooked with garlic and parsley for aromatic punch
  OVEN BAKED Cooked with garlic and parsley for aromatic punch
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Rapeseed Oil, Olive Oil (6%), Garlic Purée (4%), Yeast, Sugar, Sea Salt, Parsley.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold., May contain milk.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

100g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1846kJ / 439kcal462kJ / 110kcal
Fat11.9g3.0g
Saturates1.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate67.6g16.9g
Sugars4.2g1.1g
Fibre5.1g1.3g
Protein12.7g3.2g
Salt1.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Lovely little treats for salads and soup

4 stars

I bought the product because I eat a salad as a main meal at work and this makes an excellent addition to taste and texture in the salad. I also use them in soups which again makes an excellent addition texture.

The tastiest croutons you can buy

5 stars

I use these in Chiken Caesar Salad, wouldn't be the same without them. Only Tesco seem to sell the Garlic and Herb Croutons!!

Good packaging

2 stars

Eating the packaging may have been a better decision. The croutons were very hard and tasted very artificial, certainly not not worth eating

