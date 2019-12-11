Tesco Finest Horseradish Sauce 170G

Very tasty
I have been buying this product for some months now because it is the best horseradish sauce on the market, full of flavour and zip. Better even than homemade.
Nice enough to eat from the spoon, yummy!
I have been buying this product for years, it is the best
Creamy not too hot great for all roasts
I love horseradish sauce as does all my family. This brand is not as hot as other makes which we all prefer. It’s deliciously creamy and works will all roasts, sausages etc.
Nice but could be sharper
Quite a creamy horseradish and very mild. Could be sharper!
Very good
My husband have never liked horseradish he has tried many times but this product has made him love it now he wants it on every Sunday lunch.
Delicious accompaniment
I’ll always opt for Tesco Finest Horseradish Sauce. Not too vinegary or strong. Lovely and creamy, but with enough kick to provide a clear horseradish flavour to your roast dinner
Lovely flavour
I buy this horseradish all the time creamy and lovely flavour.
Great taste
I buy this regularly. The right level of hot/mild
good jar design
Everyone enjoyed it
Perfect
It was delicious