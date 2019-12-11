By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Horseradish Sauce 170G

4.5(10)Write a review
Tesco Finest Horseradish Sauce 170G
One tablespoon
  • Energy202kJ 49kcal
    2%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars1.7g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1344kJ / 325kcal

Product Description

  • Horseradish sauce.
  • Made with grated horseradish, double cream and a hint of lemon. This rich, creamy sauce is made with a fiery kick of grated horseradish, softened with thick British double cream. It's finished with a touch of lemon.
  • Pack size: 170g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Grated Horseradish (28%), Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar (Sulphites), Water, Double Cream (Milk) (4%), Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Dried Egg, Salt, Dried Skimmed Milk, Horseradish Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Mustard Flour, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Metabisulphite).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks and by the date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake gently before use.

Number of uses

11 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

170g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy1344kJ / 325kcal202kJ / 49kcal
Fat28.1g4.2g
Saturates2.9g0.4g
Carbohydrate14.1g2.1g
Sugars11.5g1.7g
Fibre2.2g0.3g
Protein2.7g0.4g
Salt1.9g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

10 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Very tasty

5 stars

I have been buying this product for some months now because it is the best horseradish sauce on the market, full of flavour and zip. Better even than homemade.

Nice enough to eat from the spoon, yummy!

5 stars

I have been buying this product for years, it is the best

Creamy not too hot great for all roasts

5 stars

I love horseradish sauce as does all my family. This brand is not as hot as other makes which we all prefer. It’s deliciously creamy and works will all roasts, sausages etc.

Nice but could be sharper

3 stars

Quite a creamy horseradish and very mild. Could be sharper!

Very good

4 stars

My husband have never liked horseradish he has tried many times but this product has made him love it now he wants it on every Sunday lunch.

Delicious accompaniment

5 stars

I’ll always opt for Tesco Finest Horseradish Sauce. Not too vinegary or strong. Lovely and creamy, but with enough kick to provide a clear horseradish flavour to your roast dinner

Lovely flavour

5 stars

I buy this horseradish all the time creamy and lovely flavour.

Great taste

5 stars

I buy this regularly. The right level of hot/mild

good jar design

5 stars

Everyone enjoyed it

Perfect

5 stars

It was delicious

