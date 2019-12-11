By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Tartare Sauce 175G

4(35)Write a review
Tesco Tartare Sauce 175G
£ 0.55
£0.31/100g

One tablespoon
  • Energy229kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1529kJ / 369kcal

Product Description

  • Tartare sauce.
  • RICH & TART
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Rapeseed Oil, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Gherkin (7%), Reconstituted Dried Egg (3%), Capers (2.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Salt, Mustard Flour, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Dried Parsley, White Wine Vinegar.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 8 weeks. Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Stir Before use.

Number of uses

approx. 11 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Glass widely recycled Lid. Metal check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

175g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1529kJ / 369kcal229kJ / 55kcal
Fat32.1g4.8g
Saturates2.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate19.1g2.9g
Sugars12.5g1.9g
Fibre0.3g0.0g
Protein0.7g0.1g
Salt2.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

35 Reviews

Average of 3.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Very runny

3 stars

This is very, very runny. Better to pay extra for a better quality one.

Poor quality

1 stars

It was thin,watery and tasteless.

Good value

5 stars

Good taste and good value. Lasts well in the fridge.

Love it!

5 stars

Bought this a few times and it never dissapoints.

Its as good as most of what out there, or Better. Ir suit my Palate.

5 stars

I like this Brand; 1; It is Cheaper. 2; The Others all seem to have a Strong Taste.

Best tartare sauce

5 stars

Thank goodness! A lovely tasting tartare sauce with NO GARLIC! Hardly any brands without garlic these days. Can’t stand the stuff.

great value

5 stars

lovely flavour

Great taste

4 stars

Absolutely lovely is perfect with tesco frozen fish

Almost a good as the top brand

5 stars

Lovely sauce, maybe slightly less rich than the leading brand, but great value for money.

Did not like it at all

1 stars

Very disappointed it has no comparison to colemans tartare sauce sorry

