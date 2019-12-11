Tesco Tartare Sauce 175G

Very runny
This is very, very runny. Better to pay extra for a better quality one.
Poor quality
It was thin,watery and tasteless.
Good value
Good taste and good value. Lasts well in the fridge.
Love it!
Bought this a few times and it never dissapoints.
Its as good as most of what out there, or Better. Ir suit my Palate.
I like this Brand; 1; It is Cheaper. 2; The Others all seem to have a Strong Taste.
Best tartare sauce
Thank goodness! A lovely tasting tartare sauce with NO GARLIC! Hardly any brands without garlic these days. Can’t stand the stuff.
great value
lovely flavour
Great taste
Absolutely lovely is perfect with tesco frozen fish
Almost a good as the top brand
Lovely sauce, maybe slightly less rich than the leading brand, but great value for money.
Did not like it at all
Very disappointed it has no comparison to colemans tartare sauce sorry