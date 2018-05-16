Ultra Chloroseptic Spray Cherry 15Ml

- 0.71% w/v oromucosal spray benzocaine
- Ultra Chloraseptic contains a fast-acting anaesthetic called benzocaine. The spray gets straight to the site of pain, to numb your sore throat pain fast.
- Chloraseptic is a registered trademark.
- Numbs fast
- Over 100 sprays
- Pack size: 15ML
Information
Ingredients
Active Ingredient: Benzocaine 0.71% w/v (1mg per spray), Also contains Ethanol, Macrogol 300, Propylene Glycol, Glycerol, Cetylpyridinium Chloride, Saccharin Sodium, Sodium Dihydrogen Phosphate Dihydrate, Sodium Hydroxide, Lactic Acid Flavourings (Cherry, Cream, Levomenthol), Purified Water
Preparation and Usage
- Directions:
- Read the enclosed leaflet first before using this medicine.
- Adults and Teenagers:
- Activate pump (see leaflet).
- Hold breath.
- Spray 3 times to the back of the throat.
- Repeat every 2-3 hours if required.
Warnings
- CAUTION
- Do not use:
- in a child under 6 years old
- if you have difficulty in breathing, noisy breathing, or severe difficulty in swallowing
- if you know you are allergic to benzocaine or any of the other ingredients
- if you have been told you have a rare blood condition called methaemoglobinaemia
- if you are pregnant or breast-feeding.
- Consult your doctor if your sore throat is severe or prolonged, or accompanied by fever, headache, or feeling sick.
- Keep out of the sight and reach of children.
- Do not spray into the eyes.
- Do not use more than 8 times in a day.
- Do not use for more than 3 days in a row.
- Children 6-12 years: See leaflet for directions.
- Use only under adult supervision.
- Warning: Do not take more medicine than the label tells you to.
Name and address
- Prestige Brands (UK) Ltd,
- 5-7 London Road,
- St. Albans,
- AL1 1LA,
- UK.
Return to
Lower age limit
6 Years
Net Contents
15ml ℮
Safety information
