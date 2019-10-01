Tesco Fresh & Easy Carrot Batons 600G

yummy yum yum
Tastiest Food Item Ever
These the tastiest, most delicious things ever, they're crunchy and sweet and I'm loving just buying them as a snack while I'm on the go when I'm out running errands
Not pleasant
I always enjoyed having these in my fridge to snack on but I am now giving up buying them. Week after week they are wet, soggy, soft, spongy, slimy and taste off. Very disappointing.
I used half a bag of these in a beef stew ruined the whole thing tasted like mould. Wasnt sure if it was the carrots.Used the other half for a roast the next day and still tasted same. Rinsed them and we're in date very disappointing.
Tastey
Abit watery and go off really quick but when I do get a good pack they are quick to cook and full of flavor
A firm favourite with my dogs!
I have bought Carrot Sticks for some time now. My 2 dogs get them as a daily treat - they are very good for their teeth as well as being a generally healthy food for them.