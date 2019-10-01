By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Fresh & Easy Carrot Batons 600G

3.5(6)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Fresh & Easy Carrot Batons 600G
£ 1.00
£1.67/kg

Offer

1/6 of a pack
  • Energy179kJ 43kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars7.0g
    8%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 179kJ / 43kcal

Product Description

  • Carrot batons.
  • Carefully prepared sweet and crunchy carrots.
  • Washed and ready to eat. Carefully prepared sweet and crunchy carrots.
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Do not remove from packaging.
Pierce several times and place on a non-metallic plate.
800W 4 mins
900W 3½ mins
Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating.

Steam
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Place vegetables in a steamer. Steam for 10 minutes or until tender.

Hob
Instructions: Remove all packaging
Place in a pan of boling water.
Cover and bring back to the boil.
Reduce heat and simmer for 4-5 minutes or until tender.
Drain well before serving.
Time: 4-5 mins

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy179kJ / 43kcal179kJ / 43kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0.1g0.1g
Carbohydrate7.4g7.4g
Sugars7.0g7.0g
Fibre3.9g3.9g
Protein0.4g0.4g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin A1961µg (245%NRV)1961µg (245%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

6 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

yummy yum yum

5 stars

yummy yum yum

Tastiest Food Item Ever

5 stars

These the tastiest, most delicious things ever, they're crunchy and sweet and I'm loving just buying them as a snack while I'm on the go when I'm out running errands

Not pleasant

1 stars

I always enjoyed having these in my fridge to snack on but I am now giving up buying them. Week after week they are wet, soggy, soft, spongy, slimy and taste off. Very disappointing.

I used half a bag of these in a beef stew ruined t

1 stars

I used half a bag of these in a beef stew ruined the whole thing tasted like mould. Wasnt sure if it was the carrots.Used the other half for a roast the next day and still tasted same. Rinsed them and we're in date very disappointing.

Tastey

3 stars

Abit watery and go off really quick but when I do get a good pack they are quick to cook and full of flavor

A firm favourite with my dogs!

5 stars

I have bought Carrot Sticks for some time now. My 2 dogs get them as a daily treat - they are very good for their teeth as well as being a generally healthy food for them.

Usually bought next

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Tesco Houmous 200G

£ 1.20
£0.60/100g

Offer

Tesco Broccoli Florets 240G

£ 1.30
£5.42/kg

Offer

Tesco Peeled Baby Sprouts 180G

£ 1.00
£5.56/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here