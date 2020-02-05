Ky Jelly 50Ml

I imagine doing this with my housemate.
did the job!!
Purified Water, Propylene Glycol, Sorbitol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Benzoic Acid, Polysorbate 60, Tocopheryl Acetate
Do not store above 25°C.Keep in original carton.
Box. Recyclable
50ml ℮
Do not use if tube seal is broken or appears tampered with at first use. Precautions: For use only as directed. Do not use if sensitive to any of the ingredients. If irritation occurs stop using and consult a doctor. Avoid contact with the eyes. Do not use on inflamed or broken skin. Using during pregnancy and breastfeeding is unlikely to have any ill effects when used as directed. If unsure, talk to your doctor or pharmacist. The product is not a contraceptive and does not contain spermicide. Keep out of sight and reach of children. Do not use after expiry date on carton flap. Use within 6 months of opening. Dispose of used packaging safely.
