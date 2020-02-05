By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ky Jelly 50Ml

Ky Jelly 50Ml
Product Description

  • Jelly Personal Lubricant
  • Recommended by UK Doctors*
  • *#1 recommended personal lubricant brand by UK General Practitioners
  • To alleviate vaginal dryness K-Y® helps to ensure lubrication in order to help comfort during sex by complementing personal moisture.
  • K-Y® Jelly is:
  • Designed to be non-irritant.
  • Easy to handle (it's a jelly); Easy to rinse off (it is water based); Non Staining; Perfume free; Gentle enough for everyday use.
  • Compatible with latex and polyisoprene condoms only.
  • K-Y® Jelly is Not:
  • Sticky; Greasy (it is water based); Messy; A contraceptive.
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

Purified Water, Propylene Glycol, Sorbitol, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Benzoic Acid, Polysorbate 60, Tocopheryl Acetate

Storage

Do not store above 25°C.Keep in original carton.

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions:
  • Please read all information provided on the carton carefully before use. Retain carton for future reference. There is no leaflet insert.
  • Wash hands before use.
  • For adults and elderly:
  • Apply desired amount directly from the tube to the skin or condom. Always replace cap after each use.

Warnings

  • Do not use if tube seal is broken or appears tampered with at first use.
  • Precautions:
  • For use only as directed. Do not use if sensitive to any of the ingredients. If irritation occurs stop using and consult a doctor. Avoid contact with the eyes. Do not use on inflamed or broken skin. Using during pregnancy and breastfeeding is unlikely to have any ill effects when used as directed. If unsure, talk to your doctor or pharmacist. The product is not a contraceptive and does not contain spermicide.
  • Keep out of sight and reach of children. Do not use after expiry date on carton flap. Use within 6 months of opening. Dispose of used packaging safely.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Thornton & Ross Ltd.,
  • Linthwaite,
  • Huddersfield,
  • HD7 5QH,
  • UK.

Net Contents

50ml ℮

