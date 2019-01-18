By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Smint Peppermint 35G

image 1 of Smint Peppermint 35G
£ 1.35
£3.86/100g

Product Description

  • Breath-freshening sugarfree mints, with sweeteners. Peppermint flavour.
  • Excessive consumption may produce laxative effects.
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Sugar free
  • 3 x bigger!
  • Long-lasting freshness!
  • Pack size: 35g
  • Sugar free

Information

Ingredients

Sweeteners (Sorbitol, Aspartame, Sucralose, Acesulfame K), Flavourings, Anti-Caking Agent (Magnesium Salts of Fatty Acids), Colour (Brilliant Blue FCF)

Storage

Best before end: see bottom

Name and address

  • Chupa Chups S.A.U.,
  • Poligono Sector Serra.,
  • c/Les Masies,
  • n°16. 08635 Sant Esteve Sesrovires (Barcelona),
  • Spain.

Return to

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g:
Energy 995 kJ/239 kcal
Fat 0,3 g
- saturates 0,3 g
Carbohydrate 98 g
- sugars 0 g
- polyols 98 g
Protein 0 g
Salt 0 g
of which:-

