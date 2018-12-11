Gillette Blue 2 Slalom Disposable Razors 8 Pack

This Product Is Now Poor, Sub Standard
It wasn't always, but this product has been reduced to a sub standard manufacture with rapid deterioration by an aggressive intended obsolescence. A week's use is now reduced to ONE day only.
Where have the replacement blades gone?
I still have the 2 different handles for the twin blades, one was fixed and the other flexible (to go around different contours of the face). Now, nowhere sells the replacement blades.
Not as good as they used to be!
At one time, many years ago, I could shave for a week with one of these. Today, if I am lucky, I might get two or three shaves, and the quality of each is a lottery.
Sadly disposable doesn't mean recyclable!
Great razor. I've sworn by these for over 10 years, who needs 3 blades anyway? Why punish your skin that much? Sadly, though, I can not recycle these.