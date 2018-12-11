By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Gillette Blue 2 Slalom Disposable Razors 8 Pack

  • Gillette’s BlueII Plus Slalom men's disposable razor has 2 long lasting blades with chromium coating, so you don’t have to change your razor as often. It has a Lubrastrip that provides a smooth glide. The razor features a pivot head that adjust to the contours of your face. It also has an Easy Grip handle for great manoeuverability.
  • Less Razor burn vs. BlueII without lubrastrip
  • Men's disposable razor with 2 long lasting chromium coating blades
  • Water-activated Lubrastrip provides smooth glide
  • 30° pivoting head which adjusts to the contours of the face
  • Easy Grip handle for great manoeuverability

PEG-115M, PEG-7M, PEG-100, Silica, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Tocopheryl Acetate, Tris(Di-T-Butyl)Phosphite, BHT, Glycol

Poland

  • Procter & Gamble UK
  • Weybridge
  • Surrey
  • KT13 0XP
  • United Kingdom
  • 0800 445 53 883
  • Question? Give us a ring or send us a mail.

This Product Is Now Poor, Sub Standard

1 stars

It wasn&#39;t always, but this product has been reduced to a sub standard manufacture with rapid deterioration by an aggressive intended obsolescence. A week&#39;s use is now reduced to ONE day only.

Where have the replacement blades gone?

4 stars

I still have the 2 different handles for the twin blades, one was fixed and the other flexible (to go around different contours of the face). Now, nowhere sells the replacement blades.

Not as good as they used to be!

3 stars

At one time, many years ago, I could shave for a week with one of these. Today, if I am lucky, I might get two or three shaves, and the quality of each is a lottery.

Sadly disposable doesn't mean recyclable!

4 stars

Great razor. I've sworn by these for over 10 years, who needs 3 blades anyway? Why punish your skin that much? Sadly, though, I can not recycle these.

