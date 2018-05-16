By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Express Deli Honey Roast Ham 4 Slices

image 1 of Express Deli Honey Roast Ham 4 Slices

This item weight may vary, the price shown is a maximum per pack

£ 3.39
£16.00/kg

One Slice
  • Energy201kJ 48kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.6g
    1%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 516kJ / 122kcal

Product Description

  • Sliced, cooked and honey cured ham formed from cuts of pork leg meat and honey roasted.
  • Carefully selected cuts honey cured, glazed and roasted for a subtle sweetness.
  • Carefully selected cuts honey cured, glazed and roasted for a subtle sweetness.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (97%), Honey (2%), Sea Salt, Stabilisers (Diphosphates, Triphosphates), Sugar, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite).

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Made using pork from the EU

Number of uses

4 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Slice (39g)
Energy516kJ / 122kcal201kJ / 48kcal
Fat3.2g1.2g
Saturates1.1g0.4g
Carbohydrate1.5g0.6g
Sugars1.5g0.6g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein21.7g8.5g
Salt1.4g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

