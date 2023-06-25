We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Dettol Antibacterial Multi Surface Cleaning Spray 750ml

4.9(37)
Aldi Price Match

£1.99

£2.65/litre

Dettol Antibacterial Multi Surface Cleaning Spray 750mlwww.rbeuroinfo.comwww.cleanright.eu
- Kills 99.9% of Bacteria & Viruses*: Including Covid-19 Virus**, E. coli, salmonella, MRSA and cold and flu viruses, plus removes allergens such as pollen particles and dust mites- Antibacterial: Use our non-bleach Dettol spray for cleaning without any taint or odour- Effective Cleaning: Excellent cleaning power without the effort- Multi-Purpose: Use this antibacterial spray as a kitchen cleanser, bathroom cleanser, on electronics, food preparation areas, highchairs and more.- Rinse Free: Use as a disinfectant surface spray to clean surfaces quickly and easily- Suitable for Use on Food Prep Areas: Antibacterial and effective cleanser formula for a variety of surfacesDettol Antibacterial Surface Cleanser is a surface spray that kills 99.9% of bacteria & viruses*, including E. coli, salmonella, MRSA and cold and flu viruses. This effective antibacterial spray is a non-bleach, no taint and no odour solution that can be used as a disinfectant on food preparation areas, highchairs and other surfaces.*See information on pack. Use disinfectant safely. Always read the label and product information before use.**Covid-19 Virus = SARS-CoV-2RB-M-40404 & RB-M-42352
Dettol and the Dettol logo are trade marks of the RB Group of Companies.©A.I.S.E.
No Bleach or OdourKills Cold & Flu Virus
Pack size: 750ML

Ingredients

Per 100g of product contains 0.096g Benzalkonlum Chloride, Contains < 5% Non-Ionic Surfactants, Disinfectant, Perfume

Net Contents

750ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions for use1.Turn trigger nozzle to ON position.2. Simply spray directly on the surface.3. Wipe over with clean damp cloth and allow to dry4. No need to rinse.

