Taylors Cafe Brasilia Ground Coffee 227G
Product Description
- Brasilia Ground Coffee
- More ways to brew at taylorscoffee.co.uk
- Feel free - this is coffee for the wild at heart. It's big, bold roast that sets your pulse racing and plays your taste buds like a samba drum, flaunting full-bodied flavours of walnut and chocolate. Drink whenever the mood strikes.
- Everything we do at Taylors is devoted to thrilling your taste buds. We individually roast each blend to its perfect point on a scale of 3 to 7, from light and gentle to dark and intense.
- We work to improve livelihoods, protect landscapes and support thriving communities - facing the future together with our coffee farmers
- Packed in a protective atmosphere.
By Appointment to HRH The Prince of Wales. Suppliers of Beverages, Taylors of Harrogate North Yorkshire.
- Strength - roast - 4
- Bold & vibrant
- Pack size: 227g
Information
Ingredients
Arabica Coffee (100%)
Storage
Once opened seal with a clip and store in the freezer for up to 3 weeks.
Produce of
Roasted & packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Ground Coffee for Cafetière & Filter
- Cafetière brew guide
- 1 Tablespoon (15g) of coffee per mug (250ml)
- Pour freshly boiled water
- Stir brew 4-5 mins, plunge
Name and address
Taylors of Harrogate,
HG2 7LD.
Return to
- Taylors of Harrogate,
- HG2 7LD.
0800 328 1886
hello@taylorscoffee.co.uk
Net Contents
227g ℮
