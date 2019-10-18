Tesco Spicy Potato Wedges 750G

Waste of money!
Nearly every wedge was black in parts. Don't crispen in the oven well. Can't taste the spice.
the quality is good and easy to cook
the quality is good and easy to cook
Great with home made quiche
The wedges were small, which I like, so not hard and easy to cook, lightly spiced so did not overpower the rest of the meal.
waste of money
wedges were very poor quality that I received for two previous deliveries. lots of black potato on many wedges, and lots of much too small wedges which ended up too shrivelled when cooked, I never want them again
Good quality
Very nice wedges with just the right amount of seasoning. I will definitely be buying them again.
Not too spicy
Tasty, quick and easy to cook Not too spicy which I prefer.
very tasty
These wadges are so tasty. They cook perfectly and they are nicely spiced :)
what a treat, amazing tasty taste, very good on hi
what a treat, amazing tasty taste, very good on his own with mayo, light and tasty, goes well with everything, grilled chicken, grilled fish, love tuck in watch a movie and put the wedges in a bowl, with mayo, amazing xxxxx
These are very tasty.Lovely
Bought these and will buy them again.Good tadte and great value
Very disappointed, ordered salt and pepper coated
Very disappointed, ordered salt and pepper coated chips, got these as a substitute. I think they had been wrongly bagged as there was no hint of any SPICY FLAVOUR. They were just plain potatoes wedges, and had the texture of undercooked chips, despite being in the oven longer than recommended. May as well buy plain potato wedges and know what you are getting.