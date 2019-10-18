By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Spicy Potato Wedges 750G

4(10)Write a review
Tesco Spicy Potato Wedges 750G
£ 1.00
£1.34/kg
1/5 of a pack
  • Energy645kJ 153kcal
    8%
  • Fat3.6g
    5%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 581kJ / 138kcal

Product Description

  • Pre-fried potato wedges in a spicy coating.
  • Frozen fluffy potato wedges, tumbled in a mixture of spices and cooked with sunflower oil.
  • Wedges of sliced potato, tumbled in a mixture of spices for flavour
  • Pack size: 0.75kg

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Potato (94%), Sunflower Oil, Potato Starch, Salt, Garlic Powder, Dextrin, Rice Flour, Paprika, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Chilli Powder, Flavouring. 

Storage

Keep Frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: For best results cook from frozen. 220°C/ Fan 200°C/ Gas 7 18-21 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 18-21 minutes. Turn halfway through cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • Remove all packaging.
  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving

Produce of

Produced in the Netherlands

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

750g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/5 of a pack (111g**)
Energy581kJ / 138kcal645kJ / 153kcal
Fat3.2g3.6g
Saturates0.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate22.4g24.9g
Sugars0.4g0.4g
Fibre4.5g5.0g
Protein2.7g3.0g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Do not eat raw.Warning: Plastic bags can be dangerous.To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

10 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Waste of money!

1 stars

Nearly every wedge was black in parts. Don't crispen in the oven well. Can't taste the spice.

the quality is good and easy to cook

4 stars

the quality is good and easy to cook

Great with home made quiche

4 stars

The wedges were small, which I like, so not hard and easy to cook, lightly spiced so did not overpower the rest of the meal.

waste of money

1 stars

wedges were very poor quality that I received for two previous deliveries. lots of black potato on many wedges, and lots of much too small wedges which ended up too shrivelled when cooked, I never want them again

Good quality

5 stars

Very nice wedges with just the right amount of seasoning. I will definitely be buying them again.

Not too spicy

5 stars

Tasty, quick and easy to cook Not too spicy which I prefer.

very tasty

5 stars

These wadges are so tasty. They cook perfectly and they are nicely spiced :)

what a treat, amazing tasty taste, very good on hi

5 stars

what a treat, amazing tasty taste, very good on his own with mayo, light and tasty, goes well with everything, grilled chicken, grilled fish, love tuck in watch a movie and put the wedges in a bowl, with mayo, amazing xxxxx

These are very tasty.Lovely

5 stars

Bought these and will buy them again.Good tadte and great value

Very disappointed, ordered salt and pepper coated

3 stars

Very disappointed, ordered salt and pepper coated chips, got these as a substitute. I think they had been wrongly bagged as there was no hint of any SPICY FLAVOUR. They were just plain potatoes wedges, and had the texture of undercooked chips, despite being in the oven longer than recommended. May as well buy plain potato wedges and know what you are getting.

