Lisner Herring Creamy Sauce 280G

Delicious creamy sauce and the herrings were tasty
Delicious creamy sauce and the herrings were tasty. The only criticism would be that there wasn't more actual herrings in the tub - 3 fillets. Plenty of room to add a fourth!!! Overall - good value
Offer
32% Herring Fillets (Clupea Harengus)* (Herring, Salt, Vinegar, Sugar, Spices), Rapeseed Oil, Water, 9% Cream (Cream, Stabiliser: Carrageenan), 7% Marinated Onion, 7% Pickled Cucumber, Sugar, 3, 5% Pasteurized Apple, Vinegar, Thermized Yogurt (Skimmed Milk, Modified Starch, Pork Gelatine, Stabiliser: Guar Gum), Salt, Egg Yolk, Ground Mustard, Spices, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Preservatives (Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate), *Caught in the North-East Atlantic (FAO 27) in North Sea (1), Norwegian Sea (2), Celtic Sea (3), Skagerrak and Kattegat (8), Irish Sea (11), Baltic Sea (13) by midwater otter trawls (A), purse seines (B). Correctly marking of a catch subarea and a category of the fishing gear
Store at temperature from +2°C to +7°C.After opening - product intended for direct consumption. Use by: see the stamp on the side of packaging under the edge.
280g
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|1185 kJ
|-
|287 kcal
|Fat
|26,8 g
|of which saturates
|4,3 g
|Carbohydrate
|5,9 g
|of which sugars
|5,0 g
|Protein
|5,4 g
|Salt
|2,0 g
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
Average of 4 stars
Help other customers like you
Delicious creamy sauce and the herrings were tasty. The only criticism would be that there wasn't more actual herrings in the tub - 3 fillets. Plenty of room to add a fourth!!! Overall - good value