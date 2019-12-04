By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lisner Herring Creamy Sauce 280G

Lisner Herring Creamy Sauce 280G
Product Description

  • Marinated herring skinless fillets in cream sauce.
  • Natural variations are possible
  • Product gluten-free
  • Pack size: 280g

Information

Ingredients

32% Herring Fillets (Clupea Harengus)* (Herring, Salt, Vinegar, Sugar, Spices), Rapeseed Oil, Water, 9% Cream (Cream, Stabiliser: Carrageenan), 7% Marinated Onion, 7% Pickled Cucumber, Sugar, 3, 5% Pasteurized Apple, Vinegar, Thermized Yogurt (Skimmed Milk, Modified Starch, Pork Gelatine, Stabiliser: Guar Gum), Salt, Egg Yolk, Ground Mustard, Spices, Thickeners (Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum), Preservatives (Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate), *Caught in the North-East Atlantic (FAO 27) in North Sea (1), Norwegian Sea (2), Celtic Sea (3), Skagerrak and Kattegat (8), Irish Sea (11), Baltic Sea (13) by midwater otter trawls (A), purse seines (B). Correctly marking of a catch subarea and a category of the fishing gear

Allergy Information

  • Product may contain: Crustaceans, Soya and Celery

Storage

Store at temperature from +2°C to +7°C.After opening - product intended for direct consumption. Use by: see the stamp on the side of packaging under the edge.

Name and address

  • Lisner Sp. z o.o.,
  • ul. Strzeszyńska 38/42,
  • 60-479 Poznań.

Net Contents

280g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g
Energy 1185 kJ
-287 kcal
Fat26,8 g
of which saturates4,3 g
Carbohydrate5,9 g
of which sugars5,0 g
Protein5,4 g
Salt2,0 g

Delicious creamy sauce and the herrings were tasty

Delicious creamy sauce and the herrings were tasty. The only criticism would be that there wasn't more actual herrings in the tub - 3 fillets. Plenty of room to add a fourth!!! Overall - good value

