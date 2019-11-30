Tesco Strawberry Yogurt Drinks 6X100g

good for the price
good for the price
Tastes a bit chalky , but flavour ok. High in calo
Tastes a bit chalky , but flavour ok. High in calories compared to Actimel.
Not fo m
Ï am sorry isnt for me i just dont like bananas mixed with strawberries
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 278kJ / 66kcal
INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Strawberry Juice from Concentrate (4.5%), Cream (Milk), Flavouring, Maize Starch, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Colour (Anthocyanins), Starter Culture including L.Casei Culture (Milk), Vitamin C, Thickener (Carob Gum), Milk Proteins, Vitamin B6, Vitamin D.
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume immediately and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in France
Shake well before use
6 Servings
Bottle. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled Lid. Not Yet Recycled Card. Widely Recycled
6 x 100g e (600g)
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bottle (100g)
|Energy
|278kJ / 66kcal
|278kJ / 66kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|1.1g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|11.0g
|11.0g
|Sugars
|10.1g
|10.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|2.8g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Vitamin D
|0.75µg (15%NRV)
|0.75µg (15%NRV)
|Vitamin C
|12mg (15%NRV)
|12mg (15%NRV)
|Vitamin B6
|0.42mg (30%NRV)
|0.42mg (30%NRV)
|Calcium
|120mg (15%NRV)
|120mg (15%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 278kJ / 66kcal
6 Servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One bottle (100g)
|Energy
|278kJ / 66kcal
|278kJ / 66kcal
|Fat
|1.1g
|1.1g
|Saturates
|0.7g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|11.0g
|11.0g
|Sugars
|10.1g
|10.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Protein
|2.8g
|2.8g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|Vitamin D
|0.75µg (15%NRV)
|0.75µg (15%NRV)
|Vitamin C
|12mg (15%NRV)
|12mg (15%NRV)
|Vitamin B6
|0.42mg (30%NRV)
|0.42mg (30%NRV)
|Calcium
|120mg (15%NRV)
|120mg (15%NRV)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019
Average of 3 stars
Help other customers like you
good for the price
Tastes a bit chalky , but flavour ok. High in calories compared to Actimel.
Ï am sorry isnt for me i just dont like bananas mixed with strawberries