Tesco Peach & Apricot Yogurt Drinks 6X100g
£ 1.24
£0.21/100g
One bottle
  • Energy282kJ 67kcal
    3%
  • Fat1.1g
    2%
  • Saturates0.7g
    4%
  • Sugars10.2g
    11%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 282kJ / 67kcal

Product Description

  • Peach and apricot yogurt drink with added calcium, L.casei, vitamins C, D and B6.
  • Vitamins B6, C and D support the normal function of the immune system and Calcium supports the maintenance of normal bones and teeth. Consume as part of a varied and balanced diet and healthy lifestyle. A 100g of peach and apricot yogurt drink can be enjoyed regularly as a contribution to the nutrient reference value for Vitamin B6 of 1.4mg, Vitamin C of 80mg, Vitamin D of 5ug and Calcium of 800mg
  • Vitamins B6, C and D contribute to the normal function of the immune system.
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Skimmed Milk, Sugar, Cream (Milk), Apricot Juice (2.5%), Peach Juice (2.5%), Maize Starch, Milk Mineral Concentrate, Flavourings, Starter Culture including L.Casei Culture (Milk), Vitamin C, Thickener (Carob Gum), Milk Proteins, Colour (Beta-Carotene), Vitamin B6, Vitamin D

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume immediately and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in France

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Widely Recycled Sleeve. Not Yet Recycled Lid. Not Yet Recycled Card. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

6 x 100g e (600g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne bottle (100g)
Energy282kJ / 67kcal282kJ / 67kcal
Fat1.1g1.1g
Saturates0.7g0.7g
Carbohydrate11.1g11.1g
Sugars10.2g10.2g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein2.8g2.8g
Salt0.1g0.1g
Vitamin D0.75µg (15%NRV)0.75µg (15%NRV)
Vitamin C12mg (15%NRV)12mg (15%NRV)
Vitamin B60.42mg (30%NRV)0.42mg (30%NRV)
Calcium120mg (15%NRV)120mg (15%NRV)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

Delicious

5 stars

Was very pleasantly surprised - they are absolutely delicious

My kids love these

5 stars

I have bought these a number of times & they are really tasty, my kids love them too

