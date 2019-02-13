By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chocolate Brownie Sundae 136G

Tesco Chocolate Brownie Sundae 136G
£ 1.00
£0.74/100g

Offer

Each pot (136g)
  • Energy1129kJ 270kcal
    14%
  • Fat15.0g
    21%
  • Saturates9.1g
    46%
  • Sugars18.4g
    20%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 830kJ / 199kcal

Product Description

  • Layers of chocolate, vanilla and cream mousses and chocolate sauce with chocolate brownie pieces and dark chocolate curls.
  • Hand finished. Swirled light mousse and chocolate sauce topped with chocolate curls
  • Pack size: 136g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch, Inulin, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef Gelatine, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Cocoa Butter, Dried Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Carob Gum), Vanilla Extract, Butteroil (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

One pot Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

136g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (136g)
Energy830kJ / 199kcal1129kJ / 270kcal
Fat11.0g15.0g
Saturates6.7g9.1g
Carbohydrate18.8g25.6g
Sugars13.5g18.4g
Fibre1.9g2.6g
Protein5.2g7.1g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

It's a mousse.. not a brownie

1 stars

This should be called chocolate mousse, not brownie.. there is a tiny piece of brownie in the bottom (I mean tiny) and the rest is mousse.

