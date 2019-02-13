Tesco Chocolate Brownie Sundae 136G

It's a mousse.. not a brownie
This should be called chocolate mousse, not brownie.. there is a tiny piece of brownie in the bottom (I mean tiny) and the rest is mousse.
Offer
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 830kJ / 199kcal
INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Cocoa Mass, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Tapioca Starch, Inulin, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Beef Gelatine, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins), Cocoa Butter, Dried Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Stabiliser (Carob Gum), Vanilla Extract, Butteroil (Milk), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate).
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
One pot Servings
136g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pot (136g)
|Energy
|830kJ / 199kcal
|1129kJ / 270kcal
|Fat
|11.0g
|15.0g
|Saturates
|6.7g
|9.1g
|Carbohydrate
|18.8g
|25.6g
|Sugars
|13.5g
|18.4g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|2.6g
|Protein
|5.2g
|7.1g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
