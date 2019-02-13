Tesco Sundae Swirly Toffee 136G

Yummy
These are very smooth in texture and not overly sweet, with I believe toffee or caramel beads within and small piece of sponge at bottom. Worth the price for a odd treat.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 823kJ / 197kcal
INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Water, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Inulin, Demerara Sugar, Beef Gelatine, Tapioca Starch, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Flavourings, Colours (Plain Caramel, Carotenes), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Date Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Molasses, Dried Egg, Stabiliser (Carob), Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Vanilla Extract, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Milk Sugar.
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K.
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pot (136g)
|Energy
|823kJ / 197kcal
|1119kJ / 268kcal
|Fat
|10.9g
|14.8g
|Saturates
|6.9g
|9.4g
|Carbohydrate
|18.8g
|25.6g
|Sugars
|12.0g
|16.3g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|2.9g
|Protein
|4.9g
|6.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
