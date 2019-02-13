By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Sundae Swirly Toffee 136G

Tesco Sundae Swirly Toffee 136G
£ 1.00
£0.74/100g

Each pot (136g)
  • Energy1119kJ 268kcal
  • Fat14.8g
  • Saturates9.4g
  • Sugars16.3g
  • Salt0.2g
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 823kJ / 197kcal

Product Description

  • Layers of toffee, vanilla and cream mousses and toffee flavour sauce with toffee sponge and toffee pieces.
  • Hand finished Swirled light mousse and toffee sauce topped with toffee pieces
  • Pack size: 136g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whole Milk, Whipping Cream (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Water, Sugar, Dried Skimmed Milk, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Inulin, Demerara Sugar, Beef Gelatine, Tapioca Starch, Palm Oil, Cornflour, Emulsifiers (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Soya Lecithins, Sunflower Lecithins), Flavourings, Colours (Plain Caramel, Carotenes), Partially Inverted Refiners Syrup, Date Paste, Rapeseed Oil, Molasses, Dried Egg, Stabiliser (Carob), Glucose Syrup, Shea Fat, Vanilla Extract, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Milk Sugar.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

136g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pot (136g)
Energy823kJ / 197kcal1119kJ / 268kcal
Fat10.9g14.8g
Saturates6.9g9.4g
Carbohydrate18.8g25.6g
Sugars12.0g16.3g
Fibre2.1g2.9g
Protein4.9g6.7g
Salt0.1g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Yummy

5 stars

These are very smooth in texture and not overly sweet, with I believe toffee or caramel beads within and small piece of sponge at bottom. Worth the price for a odd treat.

