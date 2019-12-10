St Austell Proper Job Ale 500Ml
Product Description
- Beer
- A 'proper' India Pale Ale, Proper Job is a strong golden ale that's powerfully hopped.
- Bottle conditioned beer
- Contains natural yeast
- Pack size: 500ml
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Barley Malt
Alcohol Units
2.8
ABV
5.5% vol
Alcohol Type
Beer
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage
Store bottle upright and keep cool.
Preparation and Usage
- Serve cool
- Pour carefully to leave the last bit of beer and any sediment in the bottle.
- Enjoy the taste of real ale, bottled.
Name and address
- Brewed by:
- St Austell Brewery Co. Ltd.,
- 63 Trevarthian Road,
- St Austell,
- Cornwall,
- PL25 4BY,
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
