By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

St Austell Proper Job Ale 500Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
St Austell Proper Job Ale 500Ml
£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • A 'proper' India Pale Ale, Proper Job is a strong golden ale that's powerfully hopped.
  • Bottle conditioned beer
  • Contains natural yeast
  • Pack size: 500ml

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Barley Malt

Alcohol Units

2.8

ABV

5.5% vol

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store bottle upright and keep cool.

Preparation and Usage

  • Serve cool
  • Pour carefully to leave the last bit of beer and any sediment in the bottle.
  • Enjoy the taste of real ale, bottled.

Name and address

  • Brewed by:
  • St Austell Brewery Co. Ltd.,
  • 63 Trevarthian Road,
  • St Austell,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL25 4BY,

Return to

  • St Austell Brewery Co. Ltd.,
  • 63 Trevarthian Road,
  • St Austell,
  • Cornwall,
  • PL25 4BY,
  • UK.
  • www.staustellbrewery.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

St Austell Tribute 500Ml

£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Sharps Doom Bar 500Ml

£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Sharp's Atlantic Pale Ale 500Ml

£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Shipyard American Ipa 500Ml

£ 1.70
£3.40/litre

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here