By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Quorn 3 Sausage Rolls 210G

4.5(2)Write a review
Quorn 3 Sausage Rolls 210G
£ 2.00
£9.53/kg
Per Sausage Roll
  • Energy756kJ 181kcal
    9%
  • Fat8.8g
    13%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars1.9g
    2%
  • Salt0.63g
    11%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1080kJ/259kcal

Product Description

  • Meat free savoury flavour filling, made with Mycoprotein™ and onion, wrapped in puff pastry
  • Fancy a quick and delicious snack? Why not try one of our Quorn Sausage Rolls? Quorn Vegetarian Sausage rolled up in delicious flaky pastry. Appetisingly easy and great for lunchboxes.
  • Producing Mycoprotein™ uses less land and water than animal protein production, so it's better for the planet too!
  • Sustainable nutrition
  • Quorn™ products contain Mycoprotein™, which is a nutritionally healthy source of protein because it's high in protein, high in fibre and low in saturated fat. Producing Mycoprotein™ uses less land and water than animal protein production, so it's better for the planet too!
  • Irresistibly tasty
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 210g

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains added Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Mycoprotein™ (26%), Water, Seasoning Blend (10%) [Textured Wheat Protein, Free Range Egg White, Milk Proteins, Salt, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour), Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Gelling Agent: Pectin; Onion Powder, Herbs (Sage, Thyme), Dehydrated Onion, Herb & Spice Extracts, Barley Malt Extract, Rusk (Wheat Flour), Colour: Iron Oxide], Onion, Margarine [Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids], Rapeseed Oil, Free Range Egg, Salt

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain Mycoprotein™, Mycoprotein™ is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein™ is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep refrigerated & use by the date shown on the front pack. Quorn™ Sausage Rolls can be frozen on a day of purchase & kept for up to 3 months. Do not refreeze once thawed.Use By: See Front of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Ready to eat. If you choose to cook, simply remove all packaging.
12 min
Preheat oven to 200ºC/Fan 180ºC/Gas 6.
Place on a baking tray. Cook on the middle shelf. If cooking from frozen, cook for 20 minutes.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
Check product is piping hot before serving.

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled Tray. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... But if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

210g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g:(as sold) Per Sausage Roll:
Energy1080kJ/259kcal756kJ/181kcal
Fat12.5g8.8g
of which saturates5.3g3.7g
Carbohydrate24.5g17.2g
of which sugars2.7g1.9g
Fibre3.9g2.7g
Protein10.1g7.1g
Salt0.90g0.63g
Serves 3--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty Quorn sausage roll

4 stars

Very tasty and the texture is good; would recommend

YUMMY

5 stars

Passed these off as sausage rolls no one knew they where veggie. personally i think they could do with a touch more seasoning but they do taste just like meaty sausage rolls. LOVE THEM

Usually bought next

Quorn Meat Free Picnic Egg 180G

£ 1.50
£8.34/kg

Quorn Meat Free Cocktail Sausages 180G

£ 1.50
£8.34/kg

Quorn Sausages 336G

£ 2.00
£5.96/kg

Tesco Stonebaked Margherita Pizza 252G

£ 3.50
£1.39/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here