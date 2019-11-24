Quorn 3 Sausage Rolls 210G

Ingredients
Wheat Flour (contains added Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Mycoprotein™ (26%), Water, Seasoning Blend (10%) [Textured Wheat Protein, Free Range Egg White, Milk Proteins, Salt, Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour), Yeast Extract, Wheat Flour, Dextrose, Gelling Agent: Pectin; Onion Powder, Herbs (Sage, Thyme), Dehydrated Onion, Herb & Spice Extracts, Barley Malt Extract, Rusk (Wheat Flour), Colour: Iron Oxide], Onion, Margarine [Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Water, Salt, Emulsifier: Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids], Rapeseed Oil, Free Range Egg, Salt