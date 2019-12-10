By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey 1L

4.5(9)Write a review
image 1 of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey 1L
£ 20.00
£20.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Tennessee Sour Mash Whiskey
  • Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 is a premium Tennessee Whiskey.
  • A warm amber colour with aromas of sweet vanilla, this is a smooth, full-bodied whiskey, with flavours of orange, brown sugar and spice, and a long rich finish.
  • Jack Daniel registered his distillery in 1866, making it the oldest registered distillery in the United States. It's here in Lynchburg that every drop of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is still produced and bottled today.
  • During its 150 year history, Jack Daniel's has won numerous gold medals around the world. Its success can be put down to the unique way in which the famous 'Old No.7' brand is made, the same way it always has - using the finest corn, rye and barley malt; pure, iron-free water from the Cave Spring in the Distillery hollow; being mellowed through 10 feet of sugar maple charcoal; and aged in hand-crafted charred oak barrels.
  • It is this unique way of making whiskey and the extra steps such as charcoal mellowing that makes Jack Daniel's what it is - a smooth sipping Tennessee whiskey and not a bourbon.
  • For one of the world's best-known drinks, fill a glass with ice, pour in a measure of Jack Daniel's Old No. 7 and top with cola. Or simply enjoy neat over ice for slow sipping.
  • 1 Litre bottle, 40 serves in every bottle (25ml per serve).
  • Energy per 100ml: 218kcal
  • Energy per 25ml: 54kcal
  • Pack size: 1000ml

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Flavour profile: Full and spicy. Colour: Warm amber. Nose: Sweet, rich, vanilla. Taste: Hints of orange, brown sugar and spice, full-bodied oak and dry apple

Alcohol Units

40

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Liqueur

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Jack Daniel's and Cola:
  • Fill a glass with cubed ice. Pour in 25ml Jack Daniel's Old No 7 and top up with 175ml cola.
  • Jack Daniel's and Ginger Ale:
  • Fill a glass with cubed ice. Pour in 25ml Jack Daniel's Old No 7 and top up with 175ml ginger ale. Garnish with a lime wedge.
  • Lynchburg Lemonade:
  • Ingredients: 35ml Jack Daniel's Old No 7, 15ml triple sec, 2 lemon wedges (squeezed), 150ml lemonade.
  • Method: Fill a tall glass with ice and pour in the Jack Daniel's and triple sec. Squeeze in both lemon wedges, then top up with lemonade. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Jack Daniel Distillery,
  • Lynchburg,
  • Tennessee,
  • USA.
  • Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd.,

  • Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd.,
  • 45 Mortimer Street,
  • London,
  • W1W 8HJ,
  • UK.
  • jackdaniels.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

1l

9 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

Yes great quality

5 stars

Yes great quality

Very nice Tesco shopping

4 stars

4 stars

Very nice Tesco shopping

Good quality i like it

5 stars

5 stars

Good quality i like it

Love bourbon

5 stars

I’ve just had one in my coke then after in my coffee. I also like it on ice, I usually don’t have it straight but it can be if you like a strong bourbon, this one tastes nicer actually on ice. One of the strongest bourbon tastes around. I have one on my birthday, when my team wins or anytime realllyy. Ii lover the tasty flavoorr s asbnd likes 2 shar itt aroid, I find if I poorr it straht thn it ony lost me a ffee ours..

Very Good

5 stars

Very Good

Bringing a touch of Tennessee to UK

5 stars

Great Value from Tesco! Merry Christmas

A very pleasing drink lovely with diet coke only p

5 stars

A very pleasing drink lovely with diet coke only problem is its always out of stock.

I tried this on a once off (why not attitude) This

2 stars

I tried this on a once off (why not attitude) This whiskey is really off point in a lot of ways. There is something grossly concentrated and more sweet about it. It was pretty disappointing...I would buy bush-mills black or mellow any day. It just feels and tastes like the real thing. And I love bush mills whiskey.:)

Gillette lies this is the best a man can get

5 stars

Smooth quality taste ,easy to pour ,and satisfying

