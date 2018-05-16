Batchelors Supernoodle Low Fat Chilli Chicken 85G

- Energy653kJ 154kcal8%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1525kJ
Product Description
- Low fat super noodles in a Chilli Chicken flavour sauce
- Oodles of flavour in every ripple...
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 85g
- Low fat
Information
Ingredients
Noodles (Water, Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina), Sugar, Flavouring, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Salt, Onion, Caramel Syrup, Herbs, Ground Ginger, Spices, Chilli, Sunflower Oil, Acid (Citric Acid), Maltodextrin, Black Pepper Extract, Celery, Wheat Flour, Milk Protein
Allergy Information
- Contains: Celery, Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: 1 Add noodles to 300ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water, bring to boil.
2 Add flavour sachet, reduce heat & simmer for 5 minutes or until water is absorbed.
3 Serve immediately & enjoy!
Produce of
Produced in Germany
Preparation and Usage
- Serves 2 as part of a main meal or 1 as tasty snack
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Warnings
- DO NOT USE IF PACK IS OPEN OR TORN
Recycling info
Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled
Name and address
- The Premier Foods Group,
- PO Box 66093,
- London,
- W4 9EX,
- UK.
Return to
- Customer Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments please contact Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222 722 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm (UK only) (ROI 1850 202929) quoting the codes printed on the pack. (Calls may be recorded).
- www.batchelorsrange.co.uk
- The Premier Foods Group,
- PO Box 66093,
- London,
- W4 9EX,
- UK.
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Sold
|Per 1/2 Pack As Prepared (148g)
|Energy
|1525kJ
|653kJ
|359kcal
|154kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|0.6g
|of which Saturates
|0.4g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|73.4g
|31.4g
|of which Sugars
|6.1g
|2.6g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.9g
|Protein
|12.2g
|5.2g
|Salt
|1.67g
|0.71g
|-
|-
Safety information
