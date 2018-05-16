By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Batchelors Supernoodle Low Fat Chilli Chicken 85G
£ 0.81
£9.53/kg
Per 1/2 pack as prepared (148g)
  • Energy653kJ 154kcal
    8%
  • Fat0.6g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars2.6g
    3%
  • Salt0.71g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1525kJ

Product Description

  • Low fat super noodles in a Chilli Chicken flavour sauce
  • Oodles of flavour in every ripple...
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 85g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Noodles (Water, Wheat Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina), Sugar, Flavouring, Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Salt, Onion, Caramel Syrup, Herbs, Ground Ginger, Spices, Chilli, Sunflower Oil, Acid (Citric Acid), Maltodextrin, Black Pepper Extract, Celery, Wheat Flour, Milk Protein

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Celery, Milk, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 1 Add noodles to 300ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water, bring to boil.
2 Add flavour sachet, reduce heat & simmer for 5 minutes or until water is absorbed.
3 Serve immediately & enjoy!

Produce of

Produced in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • Serves 2 as part of a main meal or 1 as tasty snack

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF PACK IS OPEN OR TORN

Recycling info

Sachet. Mixed Material - Not Currently Recycled Wrap. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • The Premier Foods Group,
  • PO Box 66093,
  • London,
  • W4 9EX,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Customer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments please contact Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222 722 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm (UK only) (ROI 1850 202929) quoting the codes printed on the pack. (Calls may be recorded).
  • www.batchelorsrange.co.uk
Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As SoldPer 1/2 Pack As Prepared (148g)
Energy 1525kJ653kJ359kcal154kcal
Fat 1.4g0.6g
of which Saturates 0.4g0.2g
Carbohydrate 73.4g31.4g
of which Sugars 6.1g2.6g
Fibre 2.2g0.9g
Protein 12.2g5.2g
Salt 1.67g0.71g
This pack contains 2 portions--

Safety information

