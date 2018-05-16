Snack A Jacks Jumbo Chocolate Chip 180G

- Energy263 kJ 62 kcal3%
- Fat1.1g2%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars4.5g5%
- Salt0.01g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 263kJ
Product Description
- Wholegrain Rice and Corn Snack with Chocolate Flavour and Milk Chocolate Pieces
- - Chocolatey jumbo sweet snacks made with rice and corn
- - Light, crunchy and wonderfully tasty, Snack A Jacks Chocolate Chip Rice Cakes are delicious snacks made with your convenience in mind
- - Perfect for slipping into your bag for on-the-go snacking or packing into your lunchbox for a lunchtime treat
- - A delicious snacking alternative. Each cake contains 62 calories.
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- With loads of Taste packed into 62 calories, Snack a Jacks are light & crunchy bringing a flavourful Lift to your day.
- Sweet or savoury, Snack a Jacks fit with the flow of your life, wherever you are and whatever you are doing.
- Also available in Smooth Caramel
- Pack size: 180g
Information
Ingredients
Wholegrain Rice (29%), Maize (29%, with Germ removed), Milk Chocolate Pieces (11%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder and Lactose (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavourings), Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Chocolate Flavour (Flavourings, Milk Derivatives, Molasses, Burnt Sugar Syrup), Sunflower Oil, Milk Chocolate Pieces contains minimum 25% Dry Cocoa Solids
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Celery, Mustard
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeReseal bag carefully to preserve freshness
Number of uses
This pack contains 12 servings
Recycling info
Packing. Recyclable
Name and address
- Snack A Jacks,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
Return to
- Our Quality Promise
- If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
- Consumer Services Department,
- Snack A Jacks,
- Freepost NAT21737,
- PO Box 7757,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8YZ.
- Applies to UK and ROI only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
- 0800 274777 Our office hours are Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm
Net Contents
180g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 15g(%*) Cake
|Per 100g
|Energy
|263kJ
|1752kJ
|-
|62kcal(3%*)
|414kcal
|Fat
|1.1g(2%*)
|7.0g
|of which Saturates
|0.5g(3%*)
|3.5g
|Carbohydrate
|12.2g
|81.0g
|of which Sugars
|4.5g(5%*)
|30.0g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|1.7g
|Protein
|0.9g
|6.0g
|Salt
|0.01g(<1%*)
|0.05g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack contains 12 servings
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019