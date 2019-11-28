Snack A Jacks Jumbo Cheese 120G

My son has been eating these for years, he no long
My son has been eating these for years, he no longer likes them due to the recipe taste change.
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 163kJ
Wholegrain Rice (44%), Maize (with Germ removed), Cheese Flavour [Whey Powder (from Milk), Lactose (from Milk), Cheese Powder (from Milk), Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Flavourings, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Acid (Lactic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract)]
Store in a cool dry placeReseal bag carefully to preserve freshness
This pack contains 12 servings
Packing. Recyclable
120g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 10g(%*) Cake
|Per 100g
|Energy
|163kJ
|1628kJ
|-
|38kcal(2%*)
|384kcal
|Fat
|0.3g(<1%*)
|2.5g
|of which Saturates
|0.1g(<1%*)
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|8.1g
|81.0g
|of which Sugars
|0.5g(1%*)
|4.5g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|1.7g
|Protein
|0.9g
|8.5g
|Salt
|0.15g(3%*)
|1.50g
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack contains 12 servings
|-
|-
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019