Snack A Jacks Jumbo Cheese 120G

Snack A Jacks Jumbo Cheese 120G
£ 1.79
£1.50/100g
Each serving contains:
  • Energy163 kJ 38 kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.3g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.5g
    1%
  • Salt0.15g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 163kJ

Product Description

  • Cheese Flavour Rice and Corn Cakes
  • - Cheesy savoury jumbo snacks made with rice and corn
  • - Light, crunchy and wonderfully tasty, Snack A Jacks Cheese Rice Cakes are delicious snacks made with your convenience in mind
  • - Perfect for slipping into your bag for on-the-go snacking or packing into your lunchbox for a lunchtime treat
  • - A delicious snacking alternative. Each cake contains 38 calories.
  • - Suitable for vegetarians
  • With loads of Taste packed into 38 calories, Snack a Jacks are light & crunchy bringing a flavourful Lift to your day.
  • Sweet or savoury, Snack a Jacks fit with the flow of your life, wherever you are and whatever you are doing.
  • Also available in Zingy Salt & Vinegar
  • Pack size: 120g

Information

Ingredients

Wholegrain Rice (44%), Maize (with Germ removed), Cheese Flavour [Whey Powder (from Milk), Lactose (from Milk), Cheese Powder (from Milk), Salt, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Flavourings, Hydrogenated Palm Oil, Acid (Lactic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract)]

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya, Celery, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeReseal bag carefully to preserve freshness

Number of uses

This pack contains 12 servings

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Snack A Jacks,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.

Return to

  • Our Quality Promise
  • If dissatisfied, tell us why, where purchased and send the pack(s) and its contents to:
  • Consumer Services Department,
  • Snack A Jacks,
  • Freepost NAT21737,
  • PO Box 7757,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8YZ.
  • Applies to UK and ROI only. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • 0800 274777 Our office hours are Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 10g(%*) CakePer 100g
Energy 163kJ1628kJ
-38kcal(2%*)384kcal
Fat 0.3g(<1%*)2.5g
of which Saturates 0.1g(<1%*)1.0g
Carbohydrate 8.1g81.0g
of which Sugars 0.5g(1%*)4.5g
Fibre 0.2g1.7g
Protein 0.9g8.5g
Salt 0.15g(3%*)1.50g
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
This pack contains 12 servings--

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

My son has been eating these for years, he no long

1 stars

My son has been eating these for years, he no longer likes them due to the recipe taste change.

