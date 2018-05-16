By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz 7 Month Mums Own Sweet & Sour Chicken 200G

Heinz 7 Month Mums Own Sweet & Sour Chicken 200G
£ 0.75
£3.75/kg

Product Description

  • Mashed vegetables, rice, prunes and chicken.
  • Simply made with love and nothing else added, we select the tastiest ingredients from nature for your little one!
  • HEINZ BY NATURE
  • Use as part of a varied weaning diet.
  • 100% natural ingredients.
  • Gluten free.
  • LOW IN SALT WITH ABSOLUTELY NO ADDED SUGAR.
  • ABSOLUTELY NO ARTIFICIAL COLOURS, PRESERVATIVES OR FLAVOURS.
  • 2 OF YOUR BABY'S 5 A DAY.
  • Pack size: 0.2KG
  • Low in salt with absolutely no added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Vegetables (45%, Tomatoes (14%), Carrots (12%), Onions (8%), Potatoes, Red Peppers (5%)), Rice (18%), Prunes (13%), Water, Chicken (8%), Cornflour, Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten

Storage

Once opened, unheated food left in the jar can be stored in the fridge for up to 24 hours.Best before end - see cap

Produce of

Made in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy prep: Best served warm & from a bowl. To warm stand in hot water and stir. Always check temperature before serving.

Number of uses

1 jar = 1 serving

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Recycling info

Jar. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Food UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.

Return to

  • H.J. Heinz Food UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • Phone 0800 212 991
  • (ROI 1800 99 53 11)
  • Or visit heinzbaby.co.uk

Lower age limit

7 Months

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy297kJ/
-71kcal
Fat1.5g
- of which saturates0.2g
Carbohydrate11.0g
- of which sugars*3.6g
Fibre1.5g
Protein2.5g
Salt0.05g
* naturally occurring sugars-

