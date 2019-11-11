Ellas Kitchen Organic Tomato Pasta With Vegetables

Simply delicious! 4 stars Review from Ellas Kitchen 11th November 2019 Grayson loved the taste of this dish and wanted more - I thought he wouldn’t be able to eat the whole packet but he scoffed it down! Perfect for finishing a busy working day and giving him a dish I don’t have to feel guilty about as it contains such yummy vegetables. Another favourite in this household! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 3rd November 2019 My little one will not usually eat any pasta I cook for her but surprisingly she devoured this ! I was shocked , she really loved it and didn’t spit any out , will definitely be getting this one again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great food! 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 1st November 2019 Tried this pasta for my little one, he loved it. So much taste and lots of yummy veg, would definitely recommend and will definitely buy again in the future as it is really handy to have in and take out and about. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 1st November 2019 I got this for my little boy and was sceptical as I’d found the 7+ pouches a little too runny but this was lovely and thick and full of texture and lumps for my little one to sink his teeth in. It was a definite hit with him and he ate the lot! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved! 5 stars Review from Ellas Kitchen 30th October 2019 The twins loved this.. they eat all of it and funny faces suggesting they didn’t like it! They even ate all the lumps! I would recommend this to anyone! Thanks for giving them something new to try. Thanks! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tomato-y pasta with veg 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 30th October 2019 I was gifted this product to review and I gave it my little boy for his tea one night . He absolutely loved it . He managed to easily feed it to himself and picked up the pasta using his hands (BLW) as it was a manageable size. I also was happy with this product as the amount of different vegetables that was in the meal too. Great product if needing a quick and easy meal for your little one ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tomato pasta with veg 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 With the little one not being a fan of pasta I thought this would be a write off miss but to my surprise he quite enjoyed it. He didnt like it as much as some of the other kinds but he still ate a majority. The tomato flavour wasnt as strong as I thought it was going to be and he didn't really notice the veg either so all in all a success! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple but yummy 4 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 My little boy loves pasta, and he loved this pouch! I love that I can give him these pouches without worrying what nasties might be inside, just simple pasta with hidden veg! Perfect for a snack on the go! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Handy pouch, daughter enjoyed it! 5 stars Review from ellaskitchen.co.uk 29th October 2019 This is a great pouch to have when out and about, so easy to not have to warm it up (my daughter prefers room temp) she seemed to really enjoy it, ate it so quick and even tried to feed herself which was a first!! Thank you Ellas!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]