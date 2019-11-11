By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Ellas Kitchen Organic Tomato Pasta With Vegetables

Ellas Kitchen Organic Tomato Pasta With Vegetables
£ 2.00
£10.53/kg

Product Description

  • Perfectly Pleasing Tomato-y Pasta with Plenty of Veg
  • My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
  • Ella x
  • P.S. Let's be friends
  • Sign up at ellaskitchen.co.uk
  • Hello, I'm an organic pasta with tomatoes + veg meal - I'm perfectly balanced for growing babies.
  • Who am I for? My ingredients and textures are suitable for babies from 10 months. My flavours are a new journey for tiny taste buds to explore and my lumps and chunks are specifically designed to help your baby to chew. I'm suitable for vegetarians too.
  • 100% I'm organic
  • Chunky + lumpy
  • No really big lumps and nothing artificial
  • Just yummy organic food for growing babies
  • No added sugar or salt - I contain naturally occurring sugars
  • Pack size: 0.19KG
  • No added sugar or salt

Information

Ingredients

Organic Tomatoes 40%, Organic Vegetable Stock 23% (Water and Organic Vegetables: Onions, Swedes and Carrots), Organic Onions 10%, Organic Red Peppers 7%, Organic Carrots 7%, Organic Swedes 7%, Organic Pasta 4% (Durum <strong>Wheat</strong> and <strong>Egg</strong> Whites), Organic Cornflour 2%, Organic Olive Oil 1%, Organic Oregano <0.1%, Other Stuff 0%

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Wheat

Storage

Keep me in a cupboard.Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Do not reheat me.

Produce of

I'm produced in the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Using me: To warm me, simply tear off the top of my pouch, stand me in hot water or squeeze me into a saucepan. You can also microwave me - pop me in standing up and whizz me around until warm. Always be careful, hot food can burn. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby.

Warnings

  • Warning: If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Name and address

  • I'm produced for:
  • Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Call us on +44 (0)330 016 5221
  • Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
  • RG9 4QG,
  • UK.

Net Contents

190g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100gper pack
Energy 180kJ/43kcal342kJ/81kcal
Fat <0.5g0.6g
-of which saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 8.0g15.2g
-of which sugars 3.2g6.1g
Fibre 1.2g2.2g
Protein 1.3g2.5g
Salt 0.02g0.04g

Safety information

Warning: If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us.

Simply delicious!

4 stars

Grayson loved the taste of this dish and wanted more - I thought he wouldn’t be able to eat the whole packet but he scoffed it down! Perfect for finishing a busy working day and giving him a dish I don’t have to feel guilty about as it contains such yummy vegetables. Another favourite in this household! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy

5 stars

My little one will not usually eat any pasta I cook for her but surprisingly she devoured this ! I was shocked , she really loved it and didn’t spit any out , will definitely be getting this one again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great food!

4 stars

Tried this pasta for my little one, he loved it. So much taste and lots of yummy veg, would definitely recommend and will definitely buy again in the future as it is really handy to have in and take out and about. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste!

5 stars

I got this for my little boy and was sceptical as I’d found the 7+ pouches a little too runny but this was lovely and thick and full of texture and lumps for my little one to sink his teeth in. It was a definite hit with him and he ate the lot! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Loved!

5 stars

The twins loved this.. they eat all of it and funny faces suggesting they didn’t like it! They even ate all the lumps! I would recommend this to anyone! Thanks for giving them something new to try. Thanks! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tomato-y pasta with veg

5 stars

I was gifted this product to review and I gave it my little boy for his tea one night . He absolutely loved it . He managed to easily feed it to himself and picked up the pasta using his hands (BLW) as it was a manageable size. I also was happy with this product as the amount of different vegetables that was in the meal too. Great product if needing a quick and easy meal for your little one ! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Tomato pasta with veg

5 stars

With the little one not being a fan of pasta I thought this would be a write off miss but to my surprise he quite enjoyed it. He didnt like it as much as some of the other kinds but he still ate a majority. The tomato flavour wasnt as strong as I thought it was going to be and he didn't really notice the veg either so all in all a success! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Simple but yummy

4 stars

My little boy loves pasta, and he loved this pouch! I love that I can give him these pouches without worrying what nasties might be inside, just simple pasta with hidden veg! Perfect for a snack on the go! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Handy pouch, daughter enjoyed it!

5 stars

This is a great pouch to have when out and about, so easy to not have to warm it up (my daughter prefers room temp) she seemed to really enjoy it, ate it so quick and even tried to feed herself which was a first!! Thank you Ellas!! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good texture for moving away from purees

4 stars

First try moving to the 10+mth pouches and baby took to it really well. He seemed to enjoy this and not miss the purees. It doesn't state on the packaging if it can be eaten cold, it would be useful to know for when we are out and about. I also wish there was more protein in this particular meal. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

