Ellas Kitchen Organic Salmon Risotto With Cheese

Product Description
- Salmon Risotto with a Sprinkle of Cheese
- Hello, I'm an organic risotto rice with salmon, veg + cheese meal - I'm perfectly balanced for growing babies.
- Who am I for? My ingredients and textures are suitable for babies from 10 months. My flavours are a new journey for tiny taste buds to explore and my lumps and chunks are specifically designed to help your baby to chew.
- My dad made a promise to me and my brother Paddy that he would only use stuff in our products that is full of goodness. I told him everything also has to taste great and he agreed!
- Ella x
- 100% I'm organic
- Chunky + lumpy
- No really big lumps and nothing artificial
- Just yummy organic food for growing babies
- No added salt
- No added sugar - I contain naturally occurring sugars
- Pack size: 0.19KG
Information
Ingredients
Organic Vegetable Stock 47% (Water and Organic Vegetables: Leeks, Carrots, Onions and Parsley), Organic Salmon (Fish) 12%, Organic Carrots 8%, Organic Peas 8%, Organic Cheese (Milk) 8%, Organic Rice 6%, Organic Onions 5%, Organic Leeks 4%, Organic Unsalted Butter (Milk) 2%, Other Stuff 0%
Allergy Information
- Contains: Fish, Milk
Storage
Keep me in a cupboard. Once opened, I can be kept in the fridge for up to 24 hours. Do not reheat me.
Produce of
I'm produced in the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Using me: To warm me, simply tear off the top of my pouch, stand me in hot water or squeeze me into a saucepan. You can also microwave me - pop me in standing up and whizz me around until warm. Always be careful, hot food can burn. Always test my temperature before feeding me to your baby.
Warnings
- Warning: If I am damaged or look inflated with air, do not feed me to your baby and return the damaged pouch to us. Whilst every care has been taken to remove fish bones, some may remain.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Ella's Kitchen,
- RG9 4QG,
- UK.
Return to
- Call us on +44 (0) 330 016 5221
- Freepost Ella's Kitchen,
Lower age limit
10 Months
Net Contents
190g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per pack
|Energy
|325kJ/78kcal
|618kJ/148kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|6.7g
|-of which saturates
|1.8g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrate
|5.8g
|11.0g
|-of which sugars
|1.5g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|3.0g
|Protein
|5.0g
|9.4g
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.27g
Safety information
