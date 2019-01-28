By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Hartleys Pineapple In Jelly 175G

5(1)Write a review
Hartleys Pineapple In Jelly 175G
£ 0.75
£0.43/100g

Product Description

  • Pineapple in pineapple flavour jelly
  • Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/hartleysjelly
  • Follow us on Twitter @hartleysjelly
  • Visit our website at www.hartleysfruit.co.uk
  • Wibbly wobbly jelly
  • Fat free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Vegetarian society approved
  • Pack size: 175g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Pineapple (14%), Sugar, Acids: Citric Acid; Ascorbic Acid, Gelling Agents: Gellan Gum; Xanthan Gum; Locust Bean Gum, Flavouring, Colour: Lutein, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Citrate

Storage

Keep me in the cupboard or pop me in the fridge for even better results.

Produce of

Made in England

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Pot. Paper - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Hain Group,
  • 4 Killingbeck Drive,
  • York Road,
  • Leeds,
  • LS14 6UF.

Return to

  • Hain Group,
  • 4 Killingbeck Drive,
  • York Road,
  • Leeds,
  • LS14 6UF.
  • Careline 0800 022 4339

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pot
Energy 263kJ460kJ
-62kcal109kcal
Fat 0.0g0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 15.2g26.6g
of which sugars15.2g26.6g
Protein 0.1g0.2g
Salt 0.05g0.09g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

great lots of fruit

5 stars

great lots of fruit

Usually bought next

Hartleys Raspberries In Jelly 175G

£ 0.75
£0.43/100g

Hartleys Jelly Pot Mandarin 175G

£ 0.75
£0.43/100g

Hartley's Ready To Eat Reduced Sugar Mango & Passion Fruit Jelly 175G

£ 0.75
£0.43/100g

Hartleys 10 Calorie Ready To Eat Blueberry & Blackcurrant Jelly 175G

£ 0.75
£0.43/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here