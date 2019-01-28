By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hartleys Raspberries In Jelly 175G

5(1)Write a review
Hartleys Raspberries In Jelly 175G
£ 0.75
£0.43/100g

Product Description

  • Raspberry in raspberry flavour jelly
  • Wibbly wobbly jelly
  • Fat free
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 175g
  • Fat free

Information

Ingredients

Water, Raspberries (14%), Sugar, Gelling Agents: Gellan Gum; Xanthan Gum; Locust Bean Gum, Acid: Citric Acid, Flavouring, Colour: Anthocyanins, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Citrate

Storage

Keep me in the cupboard or pop me in the fridge for even better results.

Produce of

Made in England

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

Name and address

  • Hain Daniels Group.,
  • 4 Killingbeck Drive,
  • York Road,
  • Leeds,
  • LS14 6UF.

Return to

  • Visit our website at www.hartleysfruit.co.uk
  • Careline 0800 022 4339

Net Contents

175g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Pot
Energy 247 kJ432 kJ
-58 kcal102 kcal
Fat 0.0g0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 13.6g23.8g
of which sugars 13.6g23.8g
Protein 0.2g0.4g
Salt 0.05g0.09g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Great value lots of fruit better

5 stars

Great value lots of fruit better

