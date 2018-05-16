By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Heinz Ravioli In Tomato Sauce 400G

Heinz Ravioli In Tomato Sauce 400G
£ 1.25
£3.13/kg

Product Description

  • Beef Ravioli in Tomato Sauce.
  • 1 of your 5 a day in 1/2 a can when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
  • A whole tomato squeezed into every portion.
  • Low sugar.
  • Low in fat.
  • No artificial colours or flavours.
  • Pack size: 400g
  • Low in fat

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (44%), Beef Ravioli (43%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Beef (14%), Wheat Flour, Egg, Palm Oil, Salt, Onion, Flavouring), Concentrated Tomato Puree, Sugar, Modified Cornflour, Natural Flavouring, Herb Extracts, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Salt, Spice Extracts, Black Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers

Storage

Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: Hob: Heat gently in pan.

Produce of

Made in England

Number of uses

Servings per can - 2

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Can. Metal - Widely Recycled

Name and address

Return to

  • CONtaCT US.
  • Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
  • Please quote code on the can end.
Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 gPer 1/2 can%RI*
Energy 311kJ623kJ
-74kcal147kcal7%
Fat 1.6 g3.1 g4%
- of which saturates 0.7 g1.4 g7%
Carbohydrate 12.0 g24.0 g9%
- of which sugars 3.1 g6.1 g7%
Fibre 0.8 g1.5 g
Protein 2.5 g5.0 g10%
Salt 0.6 g1.2 g21%
*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---

