Heinz Ravioli In Tomato Sauce 400G

Product Description
- Beef Ravioli in Tomato Sauce.
- 1 of your 5 a day in 1/2 a can when eaten as part of a balanced diet.
- 1 of your 5 a day.
- A whole tomato squeezed into every portion.
- Low sugar.
- Low in fat.
- No artificial colours or flavours.
- Pack size: 400g
Information
Ingredients
Tomatoes (44%), Beef Ravioli (43%, Water, Durum Wheat Semolina, Beef (14%), Wheat Flour, Egg, Palm Oil, Salt, Onion, Flavouring), Concentrated Tomato Puree, Sugar, Modified Cornflour, Natural Flavouring, Herb Extracts, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Salt, Spice Extracts, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- Not suitable for Milk allergy sufferers
Storage
Empty unused contents into a suitable covered container. Keep refrigerated and use within 2 days.Best before end - see can end.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: Hob: Heat gently in pan.
Produce of
Made in England
Number of uses
Servings per can - 2
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- H.J. Heinz Foods UK. Ltd.,
- London,
- SE1 9SG
Return to
- CONtaCT US.
- Phone 0800 5285757 (ROI 1800 995311) or visit heinz.co.uk
- Please quote code on the can end.
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100 g
|Per 1/2 can
|%RI*
|Energy
|311kJ
|623kJ
|74kcal
|147kcal
|7%
|Fat
|1.6 g
|3.1 g
|4%
|- of which saturates
|0.7 g
|1.4 g
|7%
|Carbohydrate
|12.0 g
|24.0 g
|9%
|- of which sugars
|3.1 g
|6.1 g
|7%
|Fibre
|0.8 g
|1.5 g
|Protein
|2.5 g
|5.0 g
|10%
|Salt
|0.6 g
|1.2 g
|21%
|*RI per serving. Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
