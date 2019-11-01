Tesco Smooth Peanut Butter 340G

Why the additives?
Why have you put all this crap in your peanut butter? It was fine was it was, without all the palm oil, sugar and other crap. Why fix something that wasn't broken? Ridiculous.
"replacing" a product made from 100% peanuts with one containing palm oil is an unacceptable substitution.
Smooth and very tasty.
Like all of the Tesco produced products, I was not disappointed with this purchase.
Best on the market
The only make my grandson will eat. Great taste, great value
Love peanut butter
Lovely stuff is the peanut butter and I have it regularly with toast
Very oily couldn't eat it
I was disappointed with the product very oily and did not taste nice at all
Love it, The Best
I prefer this to any other type or brand. I used to by the 'reduced fat' one that you sold, also Tesco brand until you stopped doing it.
Great
Grandchildren like this smooth one as they don't like the bits of nut
You have changed the taste
I always buy this peanut butter from you, however noticed recently that the taste and colour have changed. It doesn't bother me too much as I mix it with Jam but it's definitely changed!
Great taste
This product is as good as the leading brand