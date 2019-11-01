By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Smooth Peanut Butter 340G

3.5(11)Write a review
Tesco Smooth Peanut Butter 340G
£ 1.30
£0.38/100g
One tablespoon
  • Energy393kJ 95kcal
    5%
  • Fat8.0g
    11%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2619kJ / 633kcal

Product Description

  • Smooth peanut butter.
  • CLASSIC RECIPE Roasted then blended for a smooth, rounded flavour
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Roasted Peanuts (91%), Peanut Oil, Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, Sugar, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 22 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy2619kJ / 633kcal393kJ / 95kcal
Fat53.4g8.0g
Saturates7.7g1.2g
Carbohydrate10.2g1.5g
Sugars5.9g0.9g
Fibre7.3g1.1g
Protein24.2g3.6g
Salt0.7g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

11 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Why the additives?

1 stars

Why have you put all this crap in your peanut butter? It was fine was it was, without all the palm oil, sugar and other crap. Why fix something that wasn't broken? Ridiculous.

"replacing" a product made from 100% peanuts with

1 stars

"replacing" a product made from 100% peanuts with one containing palm oil is an unacceptable substitution.

Smooth and very tasty.

5 stars

Like all of the Tesco produced products, I was not disappointed with this purchase.

Best on the market

5 stars

The only make my grandson will eat. Great taste, great value

Love peanut butter

5 stars

Lovely stuff is the peanut butter and I have it regularly with toast

Very oily couldn't eat it

1 stars

I was disappointed with the product very oily and did not taste nice at all

Love it, The Best

5 stars

I prefer this to any other type or brand. I used to by the 'reduced fat' one that you sold, also Tesco brand until you stopped doing it.

Great

5 stars

Grandchildren like this smooth one as they don't like the bits of nut

You have changed the taste

3 stars

I always buy this peanut butter from you, however noticed recently that the taste and colour have changed. It doesn't bother me too much as I mix it with Jam but it's definitely changed!

Great taste

5 stars

This product is as good as the leading brand

