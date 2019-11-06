By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Crunchy Peanut Butter 340G

4(16)Write a review
£ 1.30
£ 1.30
£0.38/100g
One tablespoon (15g)
  • Energy384kJ 93kcal
    5%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates1.0g
    5%
  • Sugars0.9g
    1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2561kJ / 618kcal

Product Description

  • Crunchy peanut butter.
  • CLASSIC RECIPE With rough chopped peanuts for crunch in every bite
  • Pack size: 340g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Roasted Peanuts (93%), Peanut Oil, Certified Sustainable Palm Oil, Sugar, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain other nuts., For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

approx. 22 Servings

Recycling info

Jar. Plastic widely recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

340g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne tablespoon (15g)
Energy2561kJ / 618kcal384kJ / 93kcal
Fat50.9g7.6g
Saturates6.6g1.0g
Carbohydrate11.4g1.7g
Sugars6.0g0.9g
Fibre7.3g1.1g
Protein25.0g3.8g
Salt0.8g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

16 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Tastes good but difficult to spread consistently.

4 stars

I just luv it

5 stars

Came top in a national survey

Contains palm oil :(

2 stars

My kids love this, unfortunately they contain palm oil, so I will not be purchasing them again.

Lovely peanut butter until I realised it CONTAINED

3 stars

Lovely peanut butter until I realised it CONTAINED PALM OIL. Come on Tesco, get your act together and use SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL or even better swap to another oil.

Disgusting

1 stars

This is the worst tasting peanut butter, I've ever bought. It was so oily & tasted vile. It was inedible.

Scrumptious

5 stars

This crunchy peanut butter is as nice as famous named peanut butter and a lot cheaper I love it x

Crunchy

5 stars

Lovely peanut butter, very crunchy, really good flavour, I have it with a banana in a sandwich, delicious

Best shop brand peanut butter

5 stars

This is by far the best tasting peanut butter

I have purchased this product a few times, once it

2 stars

I have purchased this product a few times, once it had a strange cheap oily taste, next time it was as expected but the last pack I purchased was extremely runny having far to much oil in it, even after stirring. I will not be buying any more of this product

Average

3 stars

Not many peasants in it and it is dark in colour and does not spread easy

1-10 of 16 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

