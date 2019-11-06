Tesco Crunchy Peanut Butter 340G

Tastes good but difficult to spread consistently.
I just luv it
Came top in a national survey
Contains palm oil :(
My kids love this, unfortunately they contain palm oil, so I will not be purchasing them again.
Lovely peanut butter until I realised it CONTAINED PALM OIL. Come on Tesco, get your act together and use SUSTAINABLE PALM OIL or even better swap to another oil.
Disgusting
This is the worst tasting peanut butter, I've ever bought. It was so oily & tasted vile. It was inedible.
Scrumptious
This crunchy peanut butter is as nice as famous named peanut butter and a lot cheaper I love it x
Crunchy
Lovely peanut butter, very crunchy, really good flavour, I have it with a banana in a sandwich, delicious
Best shop brand peanut butter
This is by far the best tasting peanut butter
I have purchased this product a few times, once it had a strange cheap oily taste, next time it was as expected but the last pack I purchased was extremely runny having far to much oil in it, even after stirring. I will not be buying any more of this product
Average
Not many peasants in it and it is dark in colour and does not spread easy